'Hot Frosty' Ending Explained: Yes, magic happens, but in the best way possible

As Christmas arrives in 'Hot Frosty', Jack and Kathy's love story witnesses a major twist

Contains spoilers for 'Hot Frosty'

'Hot Frosty' has arrived on Netflix to deliver feel-good vibes this holiday season. The rom-com film introduces us to Kathy, played by Lacey Chabert. She is a widow who's still grieving her husband's death from cancer. To tackle the grief, she keeps herself busy running a small diner, but neglects to maintain herself and her home. When Mel gives her a magical red scarf, claiming that it will help her find love again, Kathy drapes the scarf over a snowman and walks home.

The Christmas magic takes over the town and the snowman comes to life. This hunk of magic roams around naked in the streets before finally stealing some clothes from Mel's store. Kathy, feeling pity for this "delusional" new man in town, takes him in and soon realizes that he is actually a snowman. Meanwhile, the strict Sheriff (Craig Robinson) has sworn to find the man who disturbed law and order in the town.

Kathy realizes Jack's importance in her life in 'Hot Frosty'

Lacey Chabert in 'Hot Frosty' (Netflix)

Kathy, who initially had no feelings for Jack (Dustin Milligan), soon realizes that he is a heartwarming addition to her life. His gentle charm and eagerness to help, slowly helps her rediscover joy. He makes her dinner, repairs her house and even decorates it for Christmas. Jack has a new job at school and ahead of an event, Jack asks her out for a date. Kathy, who is now attracted to him, eventually agrees. On date night, Jack gives her a gorgeous pendant in the shape of a snowflake.

The duo dances together and they have a great time. When Kathy sees that Jack is melting due to the warm temperature of the hall, she takes him out in the open. Kathy feels cold in the snow and Jack wraps his arms around her, intending to give her warmth. But Jack is not an ordinary human and his chilling temperature is of no help. When Kathy leans forward to kiss, Jack backs off as he decides not to hurt her since their future together looks bleak. But despite all the uncertainty, Kathy wants to be with Jack till the magic lasts.

Is Jack arrested in 'Hot Frosty'?

Dustin Milligan in 'Hot Frosty' (Netflix)

Sheriff Nate has been investigating the curious case of the naked man who broke into Mel's store. He finally finds the CCTV footage of the ATM that discloses Jack was the culprit. During the Christmas Eve dinner hosted by Kathy, Nate arrests Jack and locks him in the station.

Nate tells Kathy to pay $2,000 to bail him out, but she is low on cash and time is running out as Jack is melting inside the station. Eventually, the entire town comes forward to defend Jack. Even fellow cop, Ed, and Nate's son Matthew contribute to the bail money. But by the time he is released, he has fallen unconscious, fading fast in the warmth of the jail.

How does 'Hot Frosty' end for Jack and Kathy?

Dustin Milligan and Lacey Chabert in 'Hot Frosty' (Netflix/@petrmaur)

After taking Jack out of jail, they place him on a snowbank, trying to revive him. Kathy even kisses him in the process but there's no sign of life. As she steps away with tears in her eyes, magic happens and Jack comes back to life. But this time, the snowman is feeling cold. It turns out that he has turned into a full-fledged human. So, love is actually the true magic that breaks the spell and he doesn't even need the scarf to stay alive.

Jack and Kathy end up together as a couple. Kathy fulfills Jack's wish by gifting him a trip to Hawaii and the duo set off for their first vacation together.

'Hot Frosty' is now streaming on Netflix