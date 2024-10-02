Hopeless romantic Jenny Zamora open up about her 'disappointing' history as she looks for love

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Jenny Zamora is a 31-year-old account training coordinator who is eager to find her soulmate on the Netflix dating show. She has described her previous dating experiences as "disappointing." This bubbly girl is ready to take her final shot at love in the global experimental dating show. Currently, Jenny is on the hunt for a supportive and nurturing partner who can match her good vibes and positive energy.

While having a conversation with Netflix, Jenny shared a desire for men to gain a better understanding of the challenges faced by women in the dating scene. “Men should put themselves in our shoes and feel how vulnerable it is to date," she told the streaming giant. Jenny isn't interested in dating for the sake of it, she wants to find the right partner, even if it takes longer. For now, she is taking her time to seek out the love of her life.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Jenny Zamora is a fitness freak

Jenny Zamora, one of the contestants on Netflix's popular dating series 'Love Is Blind' is very passionate about fitness, and it is evident on her Instagram page. Her Instagram feed is filled with videos of her working out in the gym.

Jenny prioritizes both her physical and mental well-being. Currently, she has over 1,000 followers on Instagram. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she talked about her returning to the gym after a hiatus. "Truly in my me vs. me era✨ Working hard to get my spark back in the gym. Lost my passion for training these past few months, but looking back at how far l’ve come is the motivation," she wrote in the caption of the video.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Jenny Zamora enjoys doing makeup

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Jenny Zamora is a makeup-maven. In her free time, she loves to experiment with various make-up looks as well as different techniques. For special events, she goes all out, embracing a glamorous style that showcases her artistic skills.

From time to time, Jenny also shares her makeup videos with her Instagram followers. In her entertaining and lighthearted videos, she showcases her daily makeup routine, party makeup, and more. Her makeup content is both relatable and engaging.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on October 2, 2024, only on Netflix.