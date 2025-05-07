Fans weren’t surprised by Honey Pot’s reveal on 'The Masked Singer' — but the judges were

'The Masked Singer' 13 once again brought 15 new celebrities to compete with each other for the Golden Mask Trophy, wearing brand new costumes. One costume, which was adored by the judges and the audience, was the 'Honey Pot.' Unfortunately, during the premiere episode of the season, Honey Pot lost as he battled it out against the other Group A contestants, which included Paparazzo, Fuzzy Peas, and Coral, leading him to be the first one to unmask and reveal his true identity.

During the performance of' Justin Timberlake's 'SexyBack,' Honey Pot had dropped many clues for judges to guess his name, but none of the judges, including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke, had it right. As Honey Pot wrapped up singing, Jeong first said, "This is easily the most joyous, fun-filled, energetic performance," before adding, "What a way to kick off this season." But Honey Pot replied, "It isn't about this, but honey, you've got to be funny to make money." Ora remarked, "Amen to that!" while McCarthy tried to figure out who was hiding behind the mask and said, "He is funny, feeling like he's in a comedian space, and he did say he was a founding father of comedy." Trying to connect some dots, she ended up guessing Honey Pot to be Steve Harvey.

But Jeong picked up where she left off and nailed it: "This is the founding father of comedy. Also, there is like a woman's wig in the clue. I'm a big fan of this gentleman." He added enthusiastically, "Think about it: wig, hair, barber shop, the movieee (referring to Cedrick's MGM Barbershop film trilogy). So I'm thinking, from 'Kendric the Entertainer,' welcome to 'Cedric the Entertainer.'" Robin Thicke teamed up with Jeong on his Cedric guess, and Ora said, "I think that must be right," recalling that as a child, "one of my favorite sitcoms was Key and Peele." Getting very close to picking Cedrick, she ended up guessing Honey Pot as Keegan-Michael Key. Soon after the comments, off came the mask, and voila! It was Cedric the Entertainer, indeed!

However, fans who had fine-tuned ears already nailed this one: "This was too funny. I knew it was Cedric the Entertainer as soon as he started singing and dancing. Loved it." Another said, "Even though he was undeniably the worst of the night, there’s no denying that he was entertaining, and he did a good job of putting a smile on my face. Honey Pot is quite the character." The third chimed in, "My first guess and I were right! I knew it was Cedric the moment he started dancing towards the end and saying, Oowha Oowha."

"I love this show! This is one of my all-time favorite shows. I am so excited for this season. I have a good feeling about this season. I cannot wait to see who all of the masked singers are. Love, love, love this show!" added the fourth. Despite being eliminated, Cedric Antonio Kyles revealed why he was thrilled to be a part of the show. In an interview with Live Now Fox, he shared, "When she sees this, she’s going to be so excited," Kyle said of his granddaughter watching. "That’s the thing I’m most excited about."