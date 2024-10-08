Here's how 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 can be a triumph, and no the answer's not 'cancel the show'

With Adar out of the picture, 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 might finally shine all it's light on this one partcular villain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Adar's complicated storyline had reached its climax in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Finale. Once a victim of Morgoth, Adar transformed into the Orc leader and a feared enemy of both Elves and Men. His destructive actions, aligning with Sauron, led to the devastation of the Southlands and the assault on Eregion. However, a turning point came when Adar claimed Nenya, causing a shift in his motives.

Despite this change of heart, Adar’s redemption was brief. Sauron betrayed him, and Adar met his end at the hands of his own Orcs. This twist set the stage for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3, where a new villain would rise to carry on Sauron’s legacy, leaving fans eager for the next chapter of 'The Rings of Power'.

Is Sauron going to be a solo villain in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3?

Charlie Vickers will reprise his role in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 (@primevideo)

Adar's death in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 clears the way for Sauron's rise as the main villain in Season 3. As the central villain in Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings' series, Sauron now takes full control of the story. While characters like Adar and the dark wizard from Rhûn played their parts, Sauron’s quest for ultimate power remains the core focus.

With all the 19 Rings of Power forged, 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 will surely raise the stakes. Sauron’s manipulation of Men and the forging of the One Ring will be some of the important moments. Charlie Vickers’s character transformation adds more drama to the tension, making the upcoming season even more exciting. Adar’s story may have ended, but Sauron’s dark journey has just begun, setting up an intense and suspenseful season ahead.

Can 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3 thrive without Adar?

Adar gets killed by his own Orcs in 'LOTR: Rings of Power' (Prime Video/@rossferguson)

Adar was a strong addition to 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' in Seasons 1 and 2, offering a fresh perspective on the Uruk and showing that even dark forces in Middle-earth opposed Sauron's rise during the Second Age. However, his story reaches its conclusion in Season 2. With the focus shifting to Sauron, there is no place for Adar in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3, as the series will highlight Sauron's growing power over Middle-earth. This shift is necessary, as Sauron must take center stage in the coming seasons. Adar's arc serves its purpose perfectly in Season 2. His journey leads him to do exactly what Sauron intended—unite the Orcs and bring them under the Dark Lord's command.

Will 'The Rings of Power' Season 3 finally deliver on its Sauron promise?

A still from the show 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

'The Rings of Power' Season 3 will finally put Sauron at the forefront, fulfilling the 'Lord of the Rings' series' core promise. After a slow start in Season 1, Season 2 improved by showcasing Sauron's manipulation of Celebrimbor. With Adar gone and storylines converging, Season 3 will maintain focus on Sauron's rise. The stage is set for the 'Lord of the Rings' show to explore Sauron's story, leading to the Second Age's epic war between the Last Alliance and Sauron.

Will the Fall of Númenor mark the beginning of Sauron's reign in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 3?

A still from 'LOTR: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

Sauron taking over as 'The Rings of Power' Season 3's primary villain will fulfill the series' core promise. With the Nine Rings in his possession, Sauron's focus will shift to distributing them to Men and forging the One Ring. The Fall of Númenor, which was expected to unfold in Season 3, sets the stage for Sauron's corruption of Men. This answers a pressing question: who will become the Nazgûl? After seasons of speculation, viewers will finally get their answer. The forging of the One Ring and Sauron's ascendancy promise an exciting Season 3. Adar's departure marks a turning point for 'The Lord of the Rings' series. With planned fourth and fifth seasons, 'The Rings of Power' will only get better.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer