'Young Washington's epic trailer features Ben Kingsley, 'Lord of the Rings' star, in major roles ahead of 2026 release

The latest trailer also had an earnest promotional message for fans ahead of it's July 3 release

'Young Washington's first trailer also served as the perfect campaign for the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. The biopic about the early and formative years of George Washington, the first POTUS, gave fans the first clip and ended with a message to the viewers saying, "Help us make this the No. 1 movie in America on its 250th." The film is slated to release on July 3, a day before Independence Day, and the tickets are already available for preorder on Angel Studios' official website.

The move of making tickets available on preorder comes on the back of a similar move by Universal, selling tickets well ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', which releases in July 2026. 'Young Washington' sees William Franklyn-Miller play the role and is seen fending off threats during the intense French and Indian Wars. The movie also stars marquee names Andy Serkis, Ben Kingsley, Mary-Louise Parker, Joel David Smallbone, and Kelsey Grammer. 'House of David' director Jon Erwin helms the film based on the script he co-wrote alongside Diederik van Hoogstraten and Tom Provost.

Kingsley plays Robert Dinwiddie, the Governor of Virginia, who trusts Washington with his first command. Serkis will portray General Edward Braddock, a British officer who gives Washington another chance a making a case for himself in the military. Smallbone essays William Fairfax.

The film’s official logline says: "After making a tremendous mistake that triggers the French and Indian War, an ambitious 22-year-old George Washington must face his failures and find the courage to become the leader who will forge a nation."

Earlier, Franklyn-Mille revealed how his role in the Chinese WWII drama 'Dongji Rescue' prepared him to play Washington. According to Variety, "I wouldn’t have got it if it wasn’t for ‘Dongji,'" he said. "I experienced so much just how to attack a scene of such a budget, and also how to play these challenging roles." He further added, "I wasn’t a lead in ‘Dongji,’ but I’m a lead in ‘Young Washington.’ And everything I’ve learned in ‘Dongji’ – just being patient, listening to a director, feeding off the other actors, even without language."

Director Erwin said it was a dream of his to narrate Washington's legendary origin story. "It’s a story of a true pioneer. 'Young Washington' isn’t just a film—it’s a celebration of the American spirit and the miracle of the forging of our nation," he said in a statement. Now, it remains to be seen if 'Young Washington' can match the heightened expectations for it ahead of its release in 2026.