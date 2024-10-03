‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 gives a lesson to other shows on how to handle a tragic illness

Netflix's 'Heartstopper' Season 3 follows mental and physical complexities faced by youngsters

Contains spoilers for 'Heartstopper' Season 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: There is something remarkable about 'Heartstopper' as it gives voice to the most unorthodox challenges faced by youngsters, and Season 3 expands on that by shedding awareness on mental health issues such as eating disorders. We've often seen Hollywood sharing their take on this particular condition, but most of them are centered on women, and I'm guessing there are very few series or movies that feature a man suffering from it.

It is there, 'Heartstopper' Season 3 takes the cake since it not only portrays the nits and grits of the illnesses through Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) but also avoids being overdramatic. In the most recent season, we follow Charlie on his journey as he first comes to terms with suffering from the disease and then attempts to get back on his feet.

'Heartstopper' Season 3 does a brilliant job of portraying eating disorders

Joe Locke in a still from 'Heartstopper' (Netflix/@samueldore)

Charlie, as a character, has always suffered big time and faced bullying due to his sexuality, which resulted in severe mental health issues, including self-harm, as he confided in Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). In the latest season, Nick helps Charlie realize that he is struggling with an eating disorder and needs assistance. Despite acknowledging his issues, it becomes evident in Episode 4 that Charlie's road to recovery is far from easy.

After discussing his mental health with his parents, he schedules an appointment with a GP, only to endure months of waiting for further consultation, leading to a deterioration in his condition. His struggles manifest in various ways, including disordered eating, emotional outbursts, and difficulty at school. Eventually, he receives support from his friends and enters a private recovery center for a two-month program.

Inside Charlie's battles with eating disorder in 'Heartstopper' Season 3

'Heartstopper' features Yasmin Finney, Rhea Norwood, Corinna Brown, and Kit Connor in lead roles (@netflix)

After witnessing Charlie's recovery from illness, one thing that stands out is the incredible power of the unwavering support of friends and family. The series illustrates how, despite unkind behavior towards his friends, they understood Charlie's condition and stood by him without judgment, particularly Nick.

Nick remained steadfast in his support, feeling helpless at times when he couldn't help Charlie. Charlie's friends, especially Tao Xu (William Gao) and Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan), are also shown as caring and supportive as they make genuine efforts to help him without criticism. The group tries their best to help Charlie like Tao filming a documentary to help him feel connected while he's away. Now, as we have seen in the show itself, this support plays a crucial role in preventing Charlie from feeling isolated, which is commonly faced by mental health patients.

How 'Heartstopper' Season 3's depiction of eating disorders differ from other shows

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in a still from 'Heartstopper' (Netflix/@samueldore)

It's unusual to see a show about eating disorders, and this time the victim is a young adolescent boy rather than a woman. In addition, instead of just focusing on physical symptoms, the show skillfully addresses the emotional and mental health impact of eating disorders.

I mean, it almost felt like we were on a journey with Charlie as he battles the diseases and when he does recover, it feels like a personal win. Furthermore, something that truly makes 'Heartstopper' Season 3 stand out is how it avoids sensationalizing eating disorders or presenting it as a technique to build dramatic momentum but instead opts for a more grounded approach that seems more authentic.

