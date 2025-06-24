‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant fake cries after going bankrupt — and somehow, even we felt that

Ever since 'Wheel of Fortune' made its debut in 1975, viewers have witnessed countless contestants have their lives changed. While the show delivers major entertainment, it also brings out real emotions, regardless of a win or a loss. However, in a bizarre twist, one contestant was caught on camera fake crying, making for one of the most amusing and unexpected moments in 'Wheel of Fortune' history.

During his appearance on 'Wheel of Fortune', Devin from Halifax, Virginia, made a memorable impression with his unique personality and standout outfit, complete with a red bowtie and oversized black-framed glasses, per Newsweek. In the 'Same Name' puzzle round, Devin unfortunately hit the 'Bankrupt' wedge, losing everything. In a playful moment, he pulled out a handkerchief, lifted his glasses, and pretended to cry. Host Pat Sajak chuckled and remarked, "A little improv going on," adding that it was a "lively group" of contestants that day.

When Devin was eventually eliminated, Sajak warmly said, "Well, wish you had a little more time, but it was great, great fun having you here." Sajak joined in on the fun by asking for Devin’s hankie and playfully pretending to cry as he wiped his eyes over Devin’s departure. Fans were also amused by Devin's antics, as many expressed their opinion on his reaction on X. A fan shared, "No. I won’t miss Devin. His theatrics caused him to play the game effectively. He should have gotten the food and drink segment. Why didn’t he ask for a C rather than an L ." Another said, "Looks funny. ...West coast waits to join the hilarity when it airs."

A fan commented, "Just LOVED HIS HUMOUR, SHOWMANSHIP, HUMOR AND PERSONALITY. HAVE HIM BACK! HE WAS AN ASSET TO THAT PARTICULAR SHOW AND DESERVES ANOTHER GO AT THE WHEEL!!!! JUST HOPE HE DIDN'T BLOW HIS NOSE IN HANKIE....SO MANY USED IT...LOL," while another added, "Me if I don’t win that trip to Hawaii. But no acting sadness. I will genuinely cry." A fan remarked, "Yes I was rooting for Devin."

In another hilarious moment on 'Wheel of Fortune,' new host Ryan Seacrest was accidentally tackled to the ground by an overly excited contestant named Danie as per Fox News. After solving the bonus round puzzle, 'Guppies' in the Living Things category. Daniel leapt into the air, shouted with joy, and hugged Seacrest, unintentionally knocking him down. As Seacrest hit the floor, Daniel immediately asked, "Did I make you fall?" and kept checking on him, concerned. Seacrest, though in clear pain and seen holding his back, laughed it off, saying, "I'm good, I'm good."

The host then chimed in with humor, saying, "Daniel, easy on our host, but celebrate with $40,000!" That win brought Daniel’s total to $71,950. Still playful but clearly winded, Seacrest jokingly told co-host Vanna White, "Vanna, you have to take over. But how did you do that in the last second?" Daniel joked back, "Push you over or solve the puzzle?" and quickly added another apology. Seacrest's final words on the moment were pure class, as he said, "No, don’t worry, I loved it."