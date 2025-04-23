Just when you thought this ‘AGT’ dog act couldn’t get cuter, a surprise guest showed up and melted hearts

Simon Cowell was loving this ‘AGT’ dog act — then a surprise guest made him lose it (in the best way)

Over the years, there have been numerous animal acts that have taken the 'AGT' judge Simon Cowell by surprise! During an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 16, Alexandra Côté, a dog trainer from Quebec, auditioned for the NBC talent competition along with her dog Tesla. Côté and her fur baby, Tesla, had the esteemed judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Cowell hooked right from the beginning of their dance act. The dazzling duo's dance performance featured a bunch of back flips, and Tesla nailed every move. As per Country Rebel, Cowell was literally in awe of Côté and Tesla's performance, and while watching their act, he exclaimed, "Wow!"

Côté and Tesla's act became even more spectacular when a surprise guest joined the duo on the stage. At that point, the surprise guest was none other than Louka, one of Côté's many dogs. During the act, Louka was seen holding one end of the jump rope while Tesla jumped up and down and cleared the swing every single time. To top it off, they were also spotted crawling across the stage, belly-down, adding an extra touch of charm to the already impressive performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒂 𝑪ô𝒕é (@alexcotedogtrainer)

Following their act, they received a standing ovation from the judges and the studio crowd. When Cowell was asked to share his feedback on the act, he quipped, "Wow! So we have met Tesla. Who's this one?" In her response, Côté went on to say, "Louka." Soon after, Cowell gushed over their performance by saying, "I think this might be my favorite dog act of the season so far. You could tell she was having a great time. I think you're gonna do really well in this competition, all three of you."

Klum added, "That just put the biggest smile on my face. Tesla also could be partially a kangaroo, she just showed up like that. I mean it was adorable." Meanwhile, Vergara enthused, "I wanted you to keep going and going and going. It was fantastic." Finally, Mandel shared, "You know we see dog acts all the time, but I saw unique tricks and it was more energetic and more in sync than any other animal act we have ever seen on the history of 'America's Got Talent.'" After getting four yeses from the judges, Côté and her dancing dogs advanced to the next round of the competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒂 𝑪ô𝒕é (@alexcotedogtrainer)

Once the episode dropped, the fans couldn't stop gushing over Côté and her dogs’ performance. One social media user wrote, "Actually brought tears to my eyes... so beautiful to watch this precious bond between two wonderful dogs and their human." Followed by a second user who penned, "This was so impressive, I mean the amount of time and effort that went into that 2 minute performance is absolutely amazing. Also Sofia's "ohh she's dancing!! She's dancing!!" was so cute." Another netizen stated, "As soon as it was a dog act, you just knew Simon would want or need to get up close to that gorgeous dog." A user went on to say, "That just filled me with joy. It made me so happy that I am in fact now crying and I don't know why!"