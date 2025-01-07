Halle Berry reveals the one film that will always be her biggest regret: "Piece of sh-t, awful movie..."

Halle Berry once starred in a superhero flick, which earned her a Razzie Award but here's how she made the most out of that awkward situation

Academy Award winner Halle Berry is the literal definition of a Hollywood goddess, entertaining moviegoers with her exceptional acting skills since her debut. Over her decades-spanning career, Berry has delivered standout performances across a variety of films, earning her a well-deserved spot among Hollywood royalty. Yet, even an icon like Berry hasn’t been immune to career missteps.

Released in 2004, the movie in question is Pitof's 'Catwoman', starring Berry in the titular role of the iconic anti-hero. Despite its massive $100 million budget, the film only managed to earn $82.4 million at the box office, garnering its place as one of the biggest superhero flops, according to Screenrant. Critics didn’t hold back either, bashing the movie and leading to seven Golden Raspberry nominations at the Razzie Awards. Ever the good sport, Berry attended the ceremony and accepted the award for ‘Worst Actress.’ While accepting the honor, she didn’t shy away from poking fun at both the movie and its makers, quipping, “First of all, I want to thank Warner Brothers. Thank you for putting me in a piece of s**t, god-awful movie. It was just what my career needed.”

Fortunately, the film's failure didn't impact Berry's career, as she continued to shine with her remarkable acting talent. However, Berry opened up about her now-iconic Razzie speech in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, saying, “I put a lot of thought into how I could do it in a fun way and let everyone know that I didn’t take it that seriously.” She added, “You can never take away my Oscar, no matter how bad you bash me! If you say I earned this, all right, I’ll take this, too.”

Berry also carried her Best Actress Oscar for 'Monster’s Ball' during the ceremony and said, "The studio knew what I was going to do. I told them I wanted to take the piss out of it and laugh at it.” She explained her approach at the Razzies, saying, “I don’t think it’s a God-awful film, but I was at the Razzies, so I had to do what they do; I s*** on it because they s*** on it! I tried to be one of them.”

While 'Catwoman' made it difficult to even imagine the character getting another shot, Christopher Nolan’s 'The Dark Knight' trilogy thankfully gave the role the revival it deserved. Anne Hathaway took on the character, and fans welcomed her with open arms, as per The Guardian. More recently, Zoë Kravitz brought the role back to life in 2022’s 'The Batman' alongside Robert Pattinson. Her portrayal earned rave reviews, with many applauding her stellar acting chops and hoping she’ll return for the sequel to continue her standout performance.