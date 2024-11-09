Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film adds 'Batman' star alongside Hollywood's hottest couple

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2026. The director, known for his mind-bending stories and star-studded casts, has now added even more talent to his already impressive lineup. With major stars joining the project, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Nolan has in store this time.

Nolan is producing alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner. The new feature reunites Nolan with the studio that made his drama 'Oppenheimer', which earned a staggering $976 million worldwide. 'Oppenheimer' was the first time the filmmaker worked with Universal, a relationship forged after Nolan publicly split with longtime home Warner Bros. in late 2020. While Universal picked up 'Oppenheimer' in an open auction setting, this new project ended up going straight to the studio.

Who stars in Christopher Nolan’s latest film?

The latest big names to join Nolan’s movie are Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. Zendaya, currently a favorite in Hollywood, will join 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland for the film. Hathaway, who previously worked with Nolan on 'The Dark Knight Rises', is returning to collaborate with him once again. These two talented actresses bring fresh energy and star power to the already impressive cast, adding even more buzz to the project.

Alongside Zendaya and Hathaway, the film will feature Tom Holland and Matt Damon, both of whom are known for their iconic roles in blockbuster films. Holland, best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, will be reunited with Zendaya, while Damon brings his extensive acting experience to the table. With such a talented and diverse cast, Nolan’s film is set to be an all-star affair.

What are Zendaya and Anne Hathaway up to now?

Zendaya has been a busy star, with major projects like 'Dune: Part 2' and 'Challengers' keeping her in the spotlight. She’s also filming 'The Drama', a new movie alongside Robert Pattinson and Alana Haim. Her role in Nolan’s film adds to her already impressive slate of work, showcasing her continued rise in Hollywood.

Anne Hathaway, too, has been keeping busy. She recently starred in 'The Idea of You' on Amazon and has several exciting projects coming up, including 'Mother Mary' directed by David Lowery and Flowervale Street from 'Bad Robot'. Hathaway’s return to Nolan’s films has fans excited to see what role she’ll take on this time. With their busy careers and star power, both Zendaya and Hathaway are set to bring a lot to Nolan’s already impressive project. Fans are eager to see what these two will bring to the table when the film hits theaters in 2026.