'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2 Ending Explained: Is Yoon Chae-ok alive? Ho-jae struggles to save the love of his life

Netflix's 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2 is set eight decades after the events of Season 1

Contains spoilers for 'Gyeongseong Creature'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: In the last episode of 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2, Ho-jae (Park Seo-joon) faces a predicament that forces him to choose between his love and his friends. Yukiko Maeda (Claudia Kim) continues to disrupt Ho-jae's life by abducting those dear to him and offers the option of saving his love or his friends. It turns out that Maeda has detained Kwon Young-gil, Detective Yun, and Jong-hyeok and plans to kill them by unleashing demons.

On the other side, she plans to take Najin from Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee), which may result in wiping her memory or her death. Desperate to save his loved ones, Ho-jae defeats Maeda's men and saves his friends after a fierce battle. However, time is running out as Chae-ok is trapped within a large water tank and Ho-jae must act quickly to save the love of his life.

Who kills Yukiko Maeda in 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2?

A still from 'Gyeongseong Creature' (@netflix)

As soon as Ho-jae successfully saves his friends, he leaves to look after Chae-ok. At the same time, Seung-jo (Bae Hyun-sung) enters the facility and demands answers from Maeda on why she plotted to kill him. To which, the cunning woman, responds that she was upset because Seung-jo selected Ho-jae over her. The teary-eyed Seung-jo then asks whether she has ever loved him as her son, but her response further breaks his heart as her answer emphasizes that she has never had any motherly attachment for him.

Seung-jo apologizes to Maeda and, in an unexpected turn of events, stabs her with his tenticles while continuing to shoot her before throwing him into the nitrogen-filled room. Maeda's skin begins to burn, and with a grin on her face, she dies. Chae-ok, on the other hand, is in grave danger as her heart stops functioning.

How did Ho-jae save Yoon Chae-ok in 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2?

Park Seo-joon in a still from 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2 (YouTube/@netflix)

After Chae-ok's heart stops, Najin emerges from her body. Kurk01 states that he will keep Najin and leave the area. In the following scene, Ho-jae storms into the room and fiercely fights the henchmen. Upon seeing his beloved trapped inside a large tank, Ho-jae becomes enraged and forcefully punches the water tank while reminiscing about old times with Chae-ok. After several powerful punches, he successfully manages to break the water tank and save his lady love.

Meanwhile, Young-gil, Detective Yun, and Jong-hyeok exits the facility. Detective Yun tells Jong-hyeok that he had killed three people and would face punishment, but he would try his best to seek leniency for him. As the police approach, Detective Yun discovers that his subordinate is responsible for his accident. Sensing the subordinate's involvement with the biotech, he chose not to disclose Ho-jae's survival.

In the subsequent scene, it is revealed that Jeonseung Biotech's atrocities are made public, while Chae-ok is living the life of an ordinary college girl and has lost her memories. She recalls dreaming about someone, which aches her heart, but couldn't remember why. In the final scene, as Chae-ok walks on the street, she senses someone and turns back. At the same time, Ho-jae also turns back, and the two smile at each other.

