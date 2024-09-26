What happened in 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 1? Here's a recap before Season 2 hits Netflix

Here's a quick rundown of what you missed out for 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 1 and our predictions on what might happen in the upcoming season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated Korean sci-fi horror series, 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2, is just around the corner, premiering on September 27 on Netflix. Before diving into the next installment, let's revisit the thrilling events of Season 1.

'Gyeongseong Creature' is a spine-tingling investigation of Korea's dark past, where horror, mystery, and history come together. Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee bring to life a gripping narrative that exposes the secrets that continue to haunt us, blurring the lines between past and present.

How does 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 1 kick off?

A still from 'Gyeongseong Creature' (@netflix)

'Gyeongseong Creature' follows Jang Tae-sang, a pawn shop owner, as he investigates a case of missing persons. His search leads him to cross paths with Detective Chae-ok, who is searching for her own missing mother. The story primarily takes place within Ongseong Hospital, where Chae-ok and her father seek answers about her missing mother. This setting becomes the hub of sinister experiments involving the mysterious Najin organism.

What is the Najin organism?

A still from 'Gyeongseong Creature' (@netflix)

The Najin organism, discovered by Japanese soldiers during the war, has the ability to transform humans into monstrous, rage-filled beings. Lieutenant Kato and Ichiro exploit this discovery to engineer the ultimate warfare weapon. Lady Maeda emerges as the mastermind behind the hospital's operations, driven by personal ambition and a desire for power. Her involvement leads to devastating consequences, including the tragic fate of Myeong-ja, Commissioner Ishikawa's mistress.

How does 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 1 end?

A still from 'Gyeongseong Creature' (@netflix)

In the climactic finale, Chae-ok faces off against the creature – her own mother. After a heart-wrenching confrontation, Chae-ok dies in Tae-sang's arms. However, in a shocking twist, the creature transfers the Najin organism into Chae-ok, reviving her. This conclusion leaves viewers with unanswered questions and an irresistible cliffhanger.

What can we expect from 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2?

A still from 'Gyeongseong Creature' (@netflix)

As 'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2 approaches, we can't wait to watch the resolution of these mysteries and the continuation of the thrilling narrative. Will Chae-ok's revival bring new powers or dangers? What secrets will be uncovered about Lady Maeda's motivations and the Najin organism? The only way to know is to watch the show as it prepares to unfold its next chapter.

'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2 trailer