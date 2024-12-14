'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness could be in trouble after major rejection

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness's troubles have been doubled

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness appears to be on the brink of financial ruin, with his life spiraling into a series of challenges. He has lost everything and recently faced a $150,000 loss after buying the wrong pump. Additionally, he sold his late mother's only land to buy new equipment to start mining from scratch after a year of halt.

However, Rick received devastating news that his water license would soon expire and his application for a new water license was also rejected by the Yukon Water Board. The board suggested his proposed operating plan was unrealistic which put his mining career future at risk. Rick claimed in his application that he would undertake reclamation activities across 96 new and 99 existing grants.

The Discovery show star also claimed that he would focus on existing cuts and ongoing regulatory processes during the 2025 operational season. Despite his claims, the board rejected his application bringing more trouble for him. Now he needs to work harder in the latest season towards his goal of 1,500 ounces or he might lose his Duncan Creek claim.

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness needs to push his boundaries to avoid financial woes

'Gold Rush' star Rick Ness' Duncan Creek's current water license will expire on April 8, 2025, and he has a very limited time to achieve his goals. He needs to escalate mining operations without having any other blunders. Rick's every move and decision is crucial for him as well as his crew who are dependent on him.

Rick notably still has the option to revise his operating plans to meet Yukon Water Board's criteria or he needs to find a different way to continue his mining operations. Rick has been facing setbacks at Rally Valley claim but he needs to further push his boundaries and seek his co-miners' help to avoid future blunders.

'Gold Rush' star Todd Hoffman shows concern for Rick Ness

'Gold Rush' star Todd Hoffman has recently recognized the struggles Rick Ness has been facing lately. In a Facebook post, Todd exposed Discovery's contract, staged drama, and the cable cutting which had been major issues for the stars. He then wished the best for Rick and hoped that "Discovery does the right thing and makes sure Rick has been taken care of properly."

Todd added, "He's had substance abuse issues those just don’t go away it’s a lifelong process, and Discovery has an obligation, Raw TV has an obligation as well to monitor him if they are going to film him." He further noted in his post, "With the loss of his mother and the stress of the TV they better show him the care he needs. My two cents for what it’s worth. Having had a rehab center I know the loss intimately and what can happen. Rick’s a good man."

