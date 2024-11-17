'Gold Rush' star Fred Lewis addresses 'comeback' rumors with cryptic comment

Fred Lewis may not be a regular cast member on Discovery Channel's 'Gold Rush', but fans can always count on him to make a return for a few episodes each season. Unfortunately, Fred will not make an appearance in Season 15. In a comment section of his social media post, his followers asked if he would be returning to the mining show. However, he fueled the rumors with a cryptic response after sharing a selfie next to an excavator.

Fred wrote, "This is my comeback and the Misfits comeback and we will share with everyone up to date, real mining real time!" Meanwhile, when fans demanded clarification, Fred confirmed, saying, "Nope you gonna have to follow the adventure here and on YouTube." Fred may not have been the most successful miner, but he has always been a fan favorite and a beloved figure among his employees. His co-workers were thrilled after he made his return in Season 14. However, he seemingly stepped away from the mining show after Parker Schnabel allegedly claimed it no longer made sense to have him join the team in Season 14.

'Gold Rush' star Fred Lewis enjoys a vacation with his wife

'Gold Rush' star Fred Lewis recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with his wife, Khara Lewis. The duo has been exploring the scenic places of Maui and provided a glimpse of their vacation in a series of social media posts. He shared a sweet photo with his wife and penned, "Soaking it all in, sunshine, saltwater and my boo @kharalewis."

He shared that he's embracing the moment and teased that there will be many changes in their lives over the next few months. He also noted that the new changes would be a challenge for his family but they are ready for it, adding, "But for now it’s time to recharge so we can take on any obstacles we meet."

'Gold Rush' star Fred Lewis is focusing on his mental health in a new city

'Gold Rush' star Fred Lewis has been thriving in his life and has been focusing on his physical and mental health. He has left his family behind at home and hit the road alone. He shared in his social media post that "saying goodbye to the family is never easy and a four-day drive does not sound fun either but sometimes when life gives you lemons you gotta chug down lemon juice and get on with it!"

Fred's first stop on his road trip was Wyoming and then went to Salt Lake City. He would be traveling for a few days or months before returning to his home in Fort Bragg. He concluded his post by noting, "Thank you Maui for the well needed recharge, this isn’t going to be easy on me, but I know it’s the right move! @kharalewis will hold down the fort I'm not concerned about that, just gonna miss the family and my pups. Next chapter starts right now."

'Gold Rush' Season 15 airs on Fridays at 8 pm ET on Discovery.