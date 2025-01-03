'General Hospital' and 'Ace Ventura' actor John Capodice passes away at 83 as fans mourn the 'great' loss

Fans have been sharing heartfelt tributes to the beloved star, John Capodice, across social media platforms.

Popular actor John Capodice, known for his roles in General Hospital, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Seinfeld, passed away recently at 83. Born on December 25, 1941, he had a long, illustrious career in Hollywood. Over the decades his love for acting never waned. Until 2023, he continued to contribute with voice acting. The heartbreaking news was confirmed on December 30 by the Pizzi Funeral Home in Northvale, New Jersey. The cause of death however remains unknown.

John Capodice at Wayne Police Athletic League on October 16, 2021, in New Jersey. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank)

As reported by NBC Right Now, the obituary reads, “John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him." Fans have flocked to social media to share heartfelt tributes to the beloved TV star. On X (formerly Twitter) one penned, "Just remembering an incredible actor who I met on the set of my first SAG film, Internal Affairs, who died this past Monday, in New Jersey. John Capodice. Authentic talent, human being, and friend. Condolences to his wife and family. Requiescat in pace, to you, John!" Another echoed, "Character actor John Capodice, known for roles in General Hospital and Ace Ventura died Monday. A listing on New Jersey’s Pizzi Funeral Home website, reveals. He was 83. He was just a great guy! 😭 RIP."

Meanwhile, a neighbor shared, "Rest in Peace, John Capodice. General Hospital fans will remember him as Lois' dad, Carmine Cerullo, but I'll remember the years when he lived near me, doted on his grandchildren, and loved to eat out at local restaurants." A fan chimed, "Aguado! What a great name! John Capodice, a character actor known for General Hospital and Ace Ventura, dies at 83." Capodice brought his talent to the big screen in 1994, playing a police officer opposite Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. His versatile career also boasted standout roles in classics like Wall Street, The Doors, Honeymoon in Vegas, and the blockbuster hit Independence Day.

Apart from his contributions on screen, the actor also served his country as a U.S. Army soldier, stationed in Korea from 1964 to 1966. A man of many passions, he was a dedicated member of the Blauvelt Sons of Italy Rockland Lodge 2176, as reported by The Mirror. His love for storytelling extended to the theatres as well. He graced Off-Broadway productions in Getting Out (1978) and Requiem for a Heavyweight (1985) alongside John Lithgow, George Segal, and John C. McGinley. Capodice leaves behind a legacy cherished by his wife, daughters, and four grandchildren. In his honor, his family has requested donations to the New York homeless veterans charity, Rockland Homes for Heroes.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Capodice also had a strong small-screen presence. He appeared on shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The West Wing, and several others. As a voice actor, he also brought characters to life in animated masterpieces like The Batman Superman Movie: World's Finest, and the video game Mafia II. Capodice, known for his versatility, refused to be limited by a single genre.