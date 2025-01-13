'Frozen' fans stunned after the director revealed who Anna and Elsa's secret brother was

“That's my fun little world,” ‘Frozen’ director Chris Buck said while talking about the popular movie.

'Frozen' franchise might wrap up its story with a clean storyline, but the internet is buzzing with fan theories that unravel new plotlines. Disney fans love connecting the characters and storylines that tie different films together. One such fan theory turned out to be true. In a surprising twist, 'Frozen' director Chris Buck confirmed in a 2015 MTV News interview that Anna and Elsa’s parents, Queen Iduna and King Agnarr, are also Tarzan’s parents. That’s right—Anna and Elsa and the jungle hero are siblings in this surprising Disney family tree.

As reported by Unilad, the director said, "Of course Anna and Elsa's parents didn't die. Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy." He added, "They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas." The 1999 classic 'Tarzan' delves into the life of its jungle-born hero who was raised by a family of mountain gorillas.

omg so it's true that tarzan is elsa and anna's brother? wow — ❀ ㅅ⁷ (@7historians) October 30, 2019

Buck continued, "So in my little head, Anna and Elsa's brother is Tarzan - but on the other side of that island are surfing penguins, to tie in a non-Disney movie, Surf's Up. That's my fun little world." He also said, "I say, whatever people want to believe, go for it. If you want to tie them all together, then do it. That's the spirit of Disney." Fans on X (formerly Twitter) we're shocked to know about the unexpected connection. One X user wrote, "Omg so it's true that Tarzan is Elsa and Anna's brother? wow." Another person chimed in with a similar statement and wrote, "I can't believe Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's brother." A third X user said, "I was today years old when I found out that Tarzan is Anna and Elsa’s long lost little brother. Mind blown."

I can't believe Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's brother — Omar (@OmarZaki69420) February 13, 2022

However, even after the director approved, several Reddit users weren’t buying Buck’s theory. One user argued that Anna and Elsa’s parents couldn’t possibly be Tarzan’s because their hair color and character designs didn’t match at all. Another pointed out a glaring timeline mismatch as 'Frozen' is believed to take place between 1830 and 1840, while 'Tarzan' swings into action in the early 1900s. Unless Tarzan was a 70-year-old when he met Jane, the math just doesn’t work. Not just this, Disney fans have cooked up even more jaw-dropping theories about the studio’s tangled storylines.

i was today years old when i found out that Tarzan is Anna and Elsa’s long lost little brother



mind. blown. — crystal molloy (@crissimichellle) December 7, 2021

Meanwhile, although 'Frozen' broke the box office records when it was first released in theaters in 2013, it also secured its spot at the core of pop culture. The beautiful bond between sisters Anna and Elsa is what makes it so magical, not just its icy sets or music. The story's emotional connection comes from their intense love and constant loyalty to one another. Without this connection between the sisters, the film wouldn't have had the warmth that captivated the viewers worldwide. As reported by Screenrant, because of their pure bond, they had something to fight for: one another.