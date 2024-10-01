From fashion to 'RHONY': How Rebecca Minkoff built a $100M empire

'RHONY' Season 15 newbie Rebecca Minkoff's brand offers luxury handbags, accessories, footwear, and more

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff is a fashion designer and co-owner of a global brand known for its luxury handbags, accessories, footwear, and apparel. She established a $100m fashion brand with her brother, Uri Minkoff in 2005.

Born on December 11, 1980, Rebecca Minkoff has been passionate about fashion since childhood, having worked in her high school’s costume department. At 18, she moved to New York City to pursue her dream and enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She invested her savings to start her own business and designed the iconic 'I Love New York' t-shirt as part of a five-piece capsule collection in 2001. In 2005, she expanded her business by designing her first handbag, which she named the 'Morning After Bag' (MAB). After the success of her t-shirt and iconic handbag, the fashion designer introduced her first ready-to-wear collection in 2009. Rebecca has expanded her business empire to the global market with a wide range of apparel, handbags, footwear, jewelry, and accessories. She has also founded a nonprofit organization, Female Founder Collective, in September 2018 to uproot aspiring female businesswomen.

How many kids does 'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff have?

In addition to being a successful businesswoman, 'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff is also a mother of four kids. Rebecca married the love of her life, Gavin Bellour, in June 2009 in Tuscany. The couple welcomed their first son, Luca Shai, in 2011, followed by his younger sister, Bowie Lou, in 2014.

Rebecca and Gavin expanded their family and welcomed their third child and second son, Nico Valentine, in 2018. In 2023, the couple welcomed their fourth child, a son named Leonardo Scout. The Bravo star's maternity clothes during the arrival of her fourth kid were the talk of the town.

Rebecca Minkoff's husband Gavin Bellour pens a sweet tribute on their 15th anniversary

'RHONY' season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff recently received a sweet anniversary tribute from her husband, Gavin Bellour, on their 15th anniversary. He shared a series of throwback photos capturing sweet moments with Rebecca and wrote, "Looking back to our wedding, 15 years seems like something completely unfathomable. Undoable. Insurmountable."

He added, "I wouldn’t say that it's gone fast, but it has flown by. Of all the amazing things we've done together (creating four amazing humans, sharing a million adventures big and small, etc, etc)." Gavin further claimed that he just wanted to make the Bravo show star laugh because it's his favorite activity."

Does 'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff practice Scientology?

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff has previously admitted that practices both Scientology and Judaism. In an interview with The New York Times, she described her approach as "more of a self-improvement philosophy." She tried to clarify the misinformation about the practice and claimed, "I think there's a lot of confusion when people hear the word 'religion', immediately you hear that I pray to L Ron Hubbard."

She explained, "I study it, I take classes, and that’s the extent of it, and it’s helped me stay centered. I don't have all the answers. When I needed someone, it was a place for me to go get some answers." The Church of Scientology has always remained a topic of debate with the headlines swirling around the allegations of abuse and potentially illegal practices. Rebecca has already been entangled in the controversy and is expected to address her involvement in Scientology on the Bravo show.

'RHONY' Season 15 will premiere on Tuesday, October 1 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.