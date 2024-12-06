'Flip or Flop' alum Christina Haack shuts down dating rumors with bold Instagram post

'Flip or Flop' alum Christina Haack was rumored to be dating HGTV contractor Michael Lange

'Flip or Flop' alum Christina Haack recently made headlines, fueling dating rumors just four months after her estranged husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce. The buzz started after Christina shared photos with Michael Lange, a contractor, on her Instagram page. However, she quickly put the rumors to rest with a pointed update.

On Friday, December 6, Christina addressed the speculation in her Instagram story, writing, "Slow news day… I should be able to post pictures with my MARRIED male friends and married co-workers without it being an omg look who she’s dating thing. So bizarre and ridiculous." She didn’t hold back about her divorce either, adding, "Dear the media… I have plenty of interesting things to say (especially when it comes to my latest divorce). We don’t need to invent things." The rumors began after Michael appeared on Christina’s social media twice in one week. On December 4, the pair were spotted together at a garden center, with Christina captioning the post, “Putting in the work!” She later praised Michael as a “good man” for helping her hoist an 11-foot Christmas tree. Christina’s direct response seems to have firmly shut down any romance chatter.

'Flip or Flop' alum Christina Haack addresses dating rumors (Instagram/@thechristinahall)

Who is Michael Lange?

Michael Lange is a licensed general contractor and a competitive motocross racer, as highlighted on his Instagram. He plays a significant role in Christina's HGTV series 'Christina on the Coast' and collaborates with her and designer Kylie Wing on their new venture, Christina & Kylie, which launched in October 2024. Additionally, Lange’s social media suggests he may also be involved in Christina's upcoming HGTV show 'The Flip Off' where she teams up with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Michael Lange is a licensed general contractor (Instagram/@thechristinahall)

Why did 'Flip or Flop' alum Christina Haack and Josh Hall break up?

Josh and Christina Haack officially ended their marriage in July when the Austin-based realtor filed for divorce after nearly three years together, citing "irreconcilable differences." He also requested spousal support as part of the proceedings.

Christina later addressed the split during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, sharing her perspective. “When someone is insecure and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything,” Christina revealed in November. “I feel like I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to look like that?”

'Flip or Flop' alum Christina Haack and Josh Hall split in July 2024 (Instagram/@thechristinahall)

'Flip or Flop' alum Christina Haack praises another friend as a 'good man'

It seems Michael isn’t the only contractor friend Christina refers to as a "good man." Her latest Instagram story features her praising another friend, Dalton. She shared a photo of him in her car, captioning it, "Another good man right here. Dalton, I couldn’t do work life without you. Jack of all trades and hardest worker." Christina ended the note with a playful promise: "I will get you your own Ferrari. We love you."