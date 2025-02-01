Fans are just noticing Diddy's 'red flags' in resurfaced Ellen interview: “Spoken like a true abuser..."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' public image remains tarnished after his subsequent arrest in a sex racketeering and trafficking case last September. However, fans pointed out that he has been displaying 'red flags' for a very long time. In a resurfaced 2009 clip from 'The Ellen Show' Combs unabashedly offered a solution for Chris Brown and Rihanna to patch up after their physical assault case. He claimed to have a plan to reunite the torn lovers at his residence following their car altercation. When Ellen DeGeneres protested saying, “Why would you give Chris Brown, a guy who hit a girl," the 'I Need a Girl' rapper quickly cut her short saying, “It’s my house, I’m allowed to give my house to whoever I want, number two is, I’m the type of person who don’t cast judgment on anybody. If a friend’s asked me for a favor, then I’m going to be there for them, as long as the energy is positive.”

According to Stylecaster, the veteran comedian did not agree with Combs' supportive idea, “I don’t want any girl out there thinking it’s OK to go back to a guy who hit her," she said. However, the 'Last Night' rapper downplayed the serious conversation by painting himself as a loyal friend, “It was a dark time for them and I was there as a support, that was it.” By stating that no one knows the specifics of what transpired between Brown and Rihanna, he further dismissed the entire scenario.

"There’s a lot of stones being thrown, and we don’t know exactly what happened." However, he did acknowledge that physical assault was heinous, “I don’t think it’s right for anybody to hit anybody,” he said. “I think we all have to be honest with ourselves as adults, and people who have been in relationships.” The short throwback video went viral and fans expressed rage over Combs' nonchalant behavior.

“The red flags were always there but ofc the media and everyone else ignored them,” a fan wrote in a now-deleted Reddit thread. Others showcased shock on X, "He was already saying he will beat a bih without saying he would beat a bih we do need to pray for them but he knew what he did behind closed doors that’s my he said being in a relationship it gets rough," an X user pointed out Combs abuser traits. "That can be applied today with his situation and everybody who ain't got nothing to do with it speaking on it," a critic slammed.

"He is a well-read, manipulative articulate man, a typical high-performing high-valued individual. it will take some time to take him out as Epstein's case took decades," another fan observed. "Spoken like a true abuser," an online user agreed. According to Grazia Magazine, the night of February 8th right before the 2009 Grammys, Brown viciously attacked his then-girlfriend Rihanna in a Lamborghini. The 'Umbrella' hitmaker was left with a bruised face, busted lip, and black eye. Brown later served a five-year probation, with one year of domestic violence counseling, and spent the last six months of his sentence doing community service.

Brown covers a history of violent sexual assaults just like his close friend Combs, in January 2022 the 'Superhero' rapper was accused of rape. As per The Guardian, an unknown Los Angeles-based professional dancer alleged that she was invited to Combs' yacht party in Miami where she was assaulted and raped by Brown. “I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn’t. It was. It was rape,” she said in a newly released documentary 'Chris Brown: A History of Violence.' Brown has gone largely unpunished for his deeds except for the one instance when his ex-Rihanna called the cops on him.