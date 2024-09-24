Fan theory claims new 'DWTS' pros are put through bizarre 'hazing' ritual

'Dancing With The Stars' has been entangled in the web of controversies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 has recently sparked controversy over the trouble of being the new dance pros. Ezra Sosa made his pro debut this season and was paired up with none other than the infamous con artist Anna Delvey. The duo has since created buzz with several fans's theories swirling around. According to an intriguing fan theory, ABC intentionally paired Ezra with the controversial contestant to humiliate the new dance pro.

Ezra received a series of backlash for being coupled up with Anna and their premiere performance sparked questions about the con artist. Anna delivered a robotic emotionless performance and fans questioned if she actually wanted to be on the ABC show. However, Ezra was not the only victim of the bizarre 'hazing' ritual. Rylee Arnold was also coupled up with Harry Jowsey, who's been in the headlines for his dating drama, cheating scandal and, racial slurs. Rylee also faced backlash and dating speculations with Harry. It is speculated that ABC put the new pros through the gruelling 'hazing' ritual to toughen them up and transform them into powerhouse choreographers ready to tackle any challenge that comes their way. However, time will only determine if this controversial approach elevates the dance pros's game or pushes them to the breaking point.

OHHH I GET IT they HAZE the new pros with shitty people 🫶🏼 #dwts pic.twitter.com/iTVAhBb5m2 — Johanna (@johannamehlmann) September 18, 2024

Ezra Sosa calls his 'DWTS' Season 33 partner Anna Delvey 'iconic'

'DWTS' Season 33 dance pro Ezra Sosa seemed to be thrilled to be paired up with Anna Delvey and has been ignoring the brutal backlash. After the cast announcement, Ezra took to his social media and described his controversial celebrity partner as 'iconic' and joked about her criminal past. Ezra and Anna posed together for a photo with a glittery gold background.

The newly-crowned pro wrote, "Excited to announce my very first partner for DWTS is none other than the iconic @theannadelvey! 💁🏻‍♀️🪩." He added, "Thrilled to be hitting the dance floor with someone who knows how to keep everyone on their toes—both in and out of the ballroom. We’re ready to hustle our way to the top—just without the wire transfers this time. 😘 💃🏽🕺🏽."

Ezra Sosa calls his 'DWTS' Season 33 partner Anna Delvey 'iconic'(@abc)

Who did Ezra Sosa replace to bag the pro spot in 'DWTS' Season 33?

Ezra Sosa made his dance pro replacing Artem Chigvintsev in 'DWTS' Season 33. Ezra was previously a troupe member on the ABC show and recently bagged the promotion. He also became the first Latin dance pro to be featured on ABC's reality dancing competition in over a decade.

Ezra's promotion came after Artem was arrested on August 29, in Napa, California after his wife, Nikki Garcia, accused him of corporal injury. Artem competed on 'DWTS' for 12 instalments till Season 32. He also met his wife Nikki Garcia when they competed together on Season 25.

Artem Chigvintsev is replaced by Ezra Sosa in 'DWTS' Season 33 (Instagram/@theartemc/@ezra.sosa)

'DWTS' offers a dance stage to controversial contestants with criminal history

'DWTS' has a history of glamorizing contestants with criminal histories by providing them a stage only to boost their popularity. Anna Delvey is just the latest in a lineup of polarizing figures. The pro boxer Floyd Mayweather made his ABC show debut with Season 5 in 2007 after he pled guilty to two counts of battery domestic violence in 2001.

Paula Deen was fired from all her TV jobs after she was caught using racial slurs but ABC show offered a stage to redeem herself in Season 21. The never-ending list also includes YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli who competed in season 30 following the notorious college admissions scandal involving her parents' $500,000 bribery scheme. 'DWTS' seemed to be a wild ride of redemption and controversy on the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

