Rejected by 'The Voice', these star singers showed they didn’t need a chair turn to make it big

Even a show as big as 'The Voice' can miss out on real talent —just ask these stars who were rejected

'The Voice' is known for providing a stage for contestants to put themselves out there or, better yet, for providing 'a voice' to the contestants. The iconic show has gone on to make the careers of various singers, such as Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith, or Sawyer Fredericks. However, the names of the winners aren't as iconic as the rejects who, despite being rejected by 'The Voice', went on to make a name for themselves. You will be surprised to hear that the iconic pop star Chappell Roan auditioned for 'The Voice' as well, but she's not the only one.

1. James Arthur

The popular singer-songwriter known for singing 'Say You Won't Let Go' is known for winning 'X Factor' all the way back in 2012. However, Arthur auditioned for 'The Voice' as well. An insider revealed to The Mirror “James was on The Voice last year, but we didn’t put it in the show. He didn’t even make it to the judges stage." However, whatever must've happened was for the best, as 'X Factor' gave a huge boost to Arthur's career.

2. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello auditioning for 'The Voice' would sound strange since the popular singer and Fifth Harmony member went on to become a coach on the show. However, before all that, she auditioned for the show, where she auditioned in the producers round as she sang 'Respect' by Aretha Franklin. However, similar to James Arthur, Cabello then chose to audition for 'X Factor.' 'X Factor' helped her form her iconic group 'Fifth Harmony,' which then helped her to kickstart her singing career.

3. Anthony Ramos

'The Voice' has not only rejected famous singers but also actors and dancers who later made a name for themselves in Hollywood. One such name is Anthony Ramos, who is primarily known for his singing and acting skills. Ramos showcased his dancing choreography in the movie 'In the Heights,' which went on to win various awards. In a report by US Weekly, Ramos told 'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire, "[I] waited in the cold in New York for, like, hours." After being told by a producer to “work on [his] breath for a year and then come back,” Ramos said that his “dreams were just crushed.”

4. Luke Combs

Yet another singer who has made a huge name for himself in the music world, Luke Combs is a country singer who, similar to other rejected artists, couldn't make it to the 'Blind Auditions.' Combs opened up about his experience in a 2022 podcast,' Shots Podcast Network: "I didn’t understand how much of a whole thing it was going to be. There were thousands of people there.” Combs stated that he got through the preliminary auditions but then got a letter saying that he was "too boring’ to be on television.”

5. Maddie Poppe

Madeline Mae Poppe is a recognized singer and multi-instrumentalist, and the winner of 'American Idol' season 16. Unlike other singers on this list, Poppe actually made it to the 'Blind Auditions.' She performed 'Dog Days Are Over' by Florence + the Machine for the judges Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, and Adam Levine. However, none of the judges turned their chairs. In a report by Deseret News, Poppe recalled her experience. "I was totally rejected on national TV, and it was really embarrassing. It was so discouraging, and I thought, 'Man, if these people don’t like me, then no one will.'”