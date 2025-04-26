Pop icon Chappell Roan was once rejected by ‘The Voice’ — and now she’s glad it happened

"I didn't make it on the show. Thank God." Chappell Roan talks about auditioning for 'The Voice'.

'The Voice' is a reality TV show that has been going on for almost 15 years now, and you would be surprised by the number of celebrities that have come on the show. Reality TV shows are known to be 'star-makers' and 'career launchers' that can springboard people's careers, sometimes working in their favor, sometimes not. As reported by Billboard, 'American Idol,' a 23-year-old show, has produced some of the finest singers in the industry.

Icons such as Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, and Carrie Underwood have made a name for themselves, with Underwood even coming back as a judge on the show. Still, not everyone who makes it on the show becomes a star, and not getting on the show doesn’t mean your career is over either. Perhaps the best example of this is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, popularly known as Chappell Roan. Roan is a singer-songwriter known for her theatrical pop style and her over-the-top drag queen aesthetics.

She has gained a cult fan following after the release of her 2023 debut studio album, 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.' Despite finding success at a young age of 25, Roan has been trying her level best to showcase her singing skills since she was 17. She began her journey by uploading her original song 'Die Young' on YouTube when she was 17. This attracted the attention of the record label Atlantic Records, which signed a deal with Roan and allowed her to release her EP 'School Nights' in 2017.

Since the EP wasn't commercially successful, the label ended up dropping her, followed by the singer's huge comeback in 2023. That said, YouTube wasn't the only place Roan tried to showcase her talents. As revealed in a recent interview, Roan even interviewed for 'The Voice' but didn't make the cut. As reported by The Sun, Roan was on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast and talked about her experience auditioning for the singing show 'The Voice.'

Podcast host Alex Cooper asked Roan to sing the first song that popped into her head when given a scenario. As Alex Cooper gave the first scenario, "Favorite song to belt out in the shower," Roan burst into singing 'Break Free' by Ariana Grande. Cooper then asked her "go-to song when she needs a good cry," and Roan sang 'Stay' by Rihanna. As she finished the melody, Roan said, "'Stay' by Rihanna, which I auditioned for 'The Voice.' I didn't make it on the show. Thank God." While a clip of the audition can't be found anywhere, there is a full video of Roan singing 'Stay' by Rihanna back when she was 17.