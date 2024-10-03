Every fan hoped they were wrong, but ‘The Rings of Power’ bombshell tragically confirmed they were right

Warning: Contains spoilers for 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Finale

MIDDLE EARTH: 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 Finale has left all of us stunned, with several crucial moments that will shape the future of Middle-earth and the following seasons of the show. One of the most shocking developments was the fate of Adar, the mysterious and layered character introduced in the series. Since Adar is an original creation, his story has unfolded in ways that J R R Tolkien's source material never hinted at, which was a seemingly good addition to the series.

The finale's explosive conclusion tied up several loose ends, but Adar's storyline stood out for its tragic and unexpected turn. With the stakes higher than ever, the Siege of Eregion pushed all the characters of the show to their limits, including Adar. The battle's intensity and emotional resonance made Adar's fate all the more heartbreaking. Here's what happened to Adar in the thrilling conclusion.

What price did Adar pay for stealing Galadriel's ring in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

Adar's downfall began when his orcs turned against him and defected to Sauron during the Siege of Eregion. Fueled by an unwavering determination to defeat the Dark Lord, Adar had stolen Galadriel's ring, Nenya. In a surprising twist, the ring restored his Elven appearance, but only while he held it. This fleeting moment of beauty highlighted Adar's inner conflict, as he struggled between loyalty to his people and his yearning for redemption.

In a hopeful turn of events, Adar returned Nenya to Galadriel, hoping for forgiveness and to reclaim the meaning of his name, which translates to "father." This moment laid bare his vulnerability and showcased the depth of his character development throughout the series. Unfortunately, just as he took this brave step, Sauron—disguised as Annatar—arrived with the orcs, sealing Adar’s fate and leaving the fans to wonder what might have been.

How will Adar's death shape the battle against Sauron in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2?

In a heart-wrenching twist of fate, Adar was stabbed repeatedly by his own followers, or 'sons', echoing Sauron's past betrayal. This devastating conclusion drove home the heavy costs of loyalty, the seductive nature of power, and how it can influence and change anyone. The orc leader who turned against Adar also met a grim end, killed by Sauron shortly after Galadriel’s escape. This makes me wonder, was it even worth turning against your own father and killing him, only to die in the hands of your new leader? Adar’s difficult journey culminated in tragedy, leaving me stunned and deeply invested in what lies ahead for 'The Rings of Power'.

The implications of Adar’s death will likely ripple throughout the series. His legacy could spark rebellion or instill caution among the orcs, while Galadriel’s choices will undoubtedly influence the ongoing fight against Sauron. As Middle-earth moves ever closer to the events of 'The Lord of the Rings', Adar’s sacrifice will linger in the hearts and minds of those still fighting for a brighter future, and us, the viewers on a personal level.

