'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9 Ending Explained: What are the arrangements? Talcott Garland has one chance to make things right

'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9 Ending Explained: What are the arrangements?

In 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9, Talcott Garland races against time to find the arrangements and put an end to the chaos in his life

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The clock is ticking for Talcott Garland (played by Grantham Coleman) as his son's life is in danger in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9. He has 24 hours to find the mysterious arrangements, though he's still unaware of what they might be.

The latest episode showcases his desperation to find them and save himself and his family from the looming threat. Knowing he won't be able to meet the deadline, he and Mariah Garland (Tiffany Mack) devise a plan to tackle the imminent danger.

Has Talcott Garland found the arrangements in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9?

Grantham Coleman as Talcott Garland in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

Talcott still hasn't found the arrangements but decides to keep his enemies at bay by diverting them. He and Mariah plan to hand over fake arrangements in the form of a CD with random encrypted files that Mariah has planted in the safety deposit box of a bank.

To make their ploy convincing, Talcott hides the locker key in the grave of Melvin Matthews, Lisa's boyfriend. The reason is that it was earlier revealed that Lisa's boyfriend had the arrangements.

What happens at the graveyard in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9?

A still from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9 (@mgm+)

At the graveyard, Talcott is ambushed by McDermott, the fake FBI agent. His appearance shocks Talcott who believed McDermott died in a car explosion in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 3.

McDermott revealed that he faked his own death to misguide Talcott and other people who were keeping an eye on him. This helped him spy on Talcott without getting attention from anyone. Also, he is the one who threatened to harm Talcott's son.

He demands that Talcott hand over the box he found in Melvin's grave. When McDermott questions the purpose of the keys, Talcott claims he doesn't know. Eventually, McDermott shoots at him, but someone lurking nearby steps in to rescue Talcott, firing at McDermott. We get a glimpse of Maxine (Jasmine Batchelor), another Talcott stalker who comes to save his life from McDermott.

'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9 reveals mystery behind arrangements

Forest Whitaker as Judge Oliver Garland in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9 finally unravels the mystery of arrangements to the viewers. Judge Oliver Garland (Forest Whitaker) took the help of his old friend Jack Ziegler (Torrey Hanson) in seeking revenge for his daughter Abby Garland's death. Jack got the two teenagers killed, who left Abby to die on the road after hitting her with their car.

Jack later returned to Oliver Garland seeking a favor. He requested that Oliver rule in favor of his client in a case that he was overseeing. Though Oliver initially refused, Jack continued to pressure him. Eventually, Oliver gave in to Jack's demands. From then on, Jack kept returning, seeking favors for various cases.

Oliver finally has had enough and wants a way out. He began to record his conversations with Jack and maintained files of all the cases for which he gave verdicts under coercion. This confidential folder of the cases was named 'The Arrangements' on his laptop.

Is Talcott Garland alive in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9?

Grantham Coleman as Talcott Garland in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

In the final moments of the episode, we see that Talcott is severely injured due to a gunshot wound. Mariah, who was watching him from a distance comes for help. Talcott falls unconscious in her arms while she yells for help.

Talcott is alive but needs immediate medical attention. In the final episode, he must discover the arrangements and put an end to the cat-and-mouse chase.

