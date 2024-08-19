‘Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7: Talcott Garland could be too close to unravel a family-shaking secret

'Emperor of Ocean Park' follows a wealthy family's dark secrets unraveling after the patriarch dies mysteriously

Contains spoilers for 'Emperor of Ocean Park'

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Following the deadly assault on Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman), the riveting quest to uncover the truth behind Judge Oliver Garland's (Forest Whitaker) intricate death in MGM+'s ongoing drama show, 'Emperor of Ocean Park' also intensifies. The show is a screen adaptation of Stephen L Carter's novel of the same name which delves into the passing of Judge Oliver whose suspicious death triggers the chains of events that drives the narrative.

In the sixth episode of 'Emperor of Ocean Park', Talcott's suspicion of his wife Kimmer Madison Garland's (Paulina Lule) extramarital affair grows but is foiled by a stunning discovery. However, there is more to the story than meets the eye, which is demonstrated by Kimmer's fishy phone call, indicating that she is concealing something suspicious. The episode concludes with an unexpected discovery that has the potential to unravel the complex riddles behind Judge Oliver's death.

What to expect from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7?

A still from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

The latest episode of 'Emperor of Ocean Park’, showcased the discovery of a hidden family past that will either entangle or add further complexity to the case. The upcoming episode of the show is expected to shed more light on this past which will add more tensions and intrigue to the storyline.

1. Will Talcott Garland discover the truth about 'arrangements'?

In the most recent episode of 'Emperor of Ocean Park’, a flashback shows Talcott’s mother Claire Garland's (Ora Jones) desire to divulge vital 'arrangements' before her death, which she had Judge Oliver agree to share with her children.

At present, Sally Garland (Deanna Reed-Foster) subsequently confesses that she lied about burning a valuable scrapbook, allowing Talcott to retrieve it. Now, this unexpected discovery might hold the key to the answers the Garland siblings seek, exposing not just foul play in Judge Oliver's murder but also a deep-seated secret that can shock the family.

2. What is the secret Kimmer Madison Garland is hiding?

The most recent episode was brimming with Talcot's suspicions that Kimmer was having an extramarital affair with her boss, Jerry Nathanson (Chris Johnson) but those apprehensions were quickly dashed when it was revealed that the man is homosexual. This further deepens the mystery surrounding Kimmer's strange behavior, and her fishy phone conversation only serves to add to the suspicions.

Kimmer is likely engaged in something much more harmful than an affair. She might be shielding the family from a threat, and Talcott could find himself in the same situation as he looks for answers.

3. Who was behind Judge Oliver Garland's death?

As Talcott explores the scrapbook more, he may discover evidence that links Kimmer's secret actions to the mysterious death of Judge Oliver. This correlation implies that Kimmer's undisclosed information is part of a more extensive plot, perhaps implicating influential individuals who are prepared to take extreme measures to conceal certain facts.

As Talcott delves more into the matter, he may realize that the conspiracy goes beyond his own family, presenting a danger to anybody caught up in the intricate network of hidden truths and deceit.

When and how to watch 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7?

Grantham Coleman and Tiffany Mack in a still from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

MGM+ will release the next episode of 'Emperor of Ocean Park' on Sunday, August 25, 2024, which is slated to last 50–55 minutes.

To watch the show you must have an exclusive subscription to MGM+. The monthly cost for the streaming platform is $6.99. Alternatively, the service's annual plan is $58.99 and is charged every 12 months.

'Emperor of Ocean Park' trailer