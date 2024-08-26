'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7: How one bombshell truth may have explained Jack Ziegler's role in the mystery

The lingering mystery around Judge Oliver Garland finally begins to unravel in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7

Contains spoilers for 'Emperor of Ocean Park'

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Just as the prolonged mystery in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' began testing viewers's patience, the creators delivered a game-changing twist, reeling everyone back in and guaranteeing they’ll stay hooked until the very end.

Until now Mariah (Tiffany Mack) and Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman) were chasing the unknown to discover who might have killed their father and what the "arrangements" could possibly mean. Little did they know that in this process, they'd discover a dark secret of their father, Judge Oliver Garland (Forest Whitaker). The bombshell truth not only explains why several parties are interested in the arrangements but is also likely to change how siblings feel about Judge Garland.

What does Judge Garland's secret mean for Jack Ziegler in 'Emperor of Ocean Park'?

Forest Whitaker as Judge Oliver Garland in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

In 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7, we discover that Judge Oliver Garland had found out who killed his daughter, Abby Garland, in a hit-and-run. When the legal system failed to deliver justice, he invested privately and discovered the identity of Abby's killers. But here comes the shock: Judge Garland got them killed.

While the episode ended without delving into further details, it hints at Jack Ziegler's (Torrey Hanson) role in killings. Jack and Judge Garland have been friends since college. While Garland pursued law, Jack joined the FBI. Over the years, their friendship remained the same even though Jack was labeled as a criminal, accused of contract killing, selling illegal weapons, etc.

We know that Jack often used to visit Judge Garland and their meetings even cost Garland his chance at becoming the next Supreme Court Justice. When their relationship was questioned by the authorities, he chose to stay silent, possibly because they were working together to nab Abby's killers and take revenge. Jack likely used his resources to orchestrate a hit-and-run that took out Abby's killers, mirroring the way Abby herself was killed.

What do arrangements mean in 'Emperor of Ocean Park'?

Torrey Hanson as Jack Ziegler in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

The term 'arrangements' has been mentioned dozens of times in the show and yet we don't know what they are. In 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7, Maxine (Jasmine Batchelor) tells Talcott that it is a sort of secret information.

With Judge Garland's secret revealed, 'arrangements' could be the file Addison Garland (Henry Simmons) mentioned, which contained details of Abby's death and the identity of her killers. When Addison refused to take part in his revenge plot, he must have carried it out himself with Jack Ziegler's help.

Jack Ziegler could be a party of interest due to his role in the plan and to save Judge Garland's reputation along with the lives of his children. Meanwhile, the other anonymous parties might want the information to destroy the Garland family.

What's next for Garland siblings in 'Emperor of Ocean Park'?

Grantham Coleman as Talcott Garland in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

Years ago, Addison uncovered his father's secret, a revelation that left a lasting impact on him and sent their already strained relationship into a deeper decline. However, he kept it a secret from his younger siblings, believing that it would only cause further chaos in their family.

Now when Talcott's life is endangered, Addison finally tells them the truth. This new information will possibly change how Talcott and Mariah feel about their father. They'll end up questioning if they knew their father enough and if he was truly capable of ordering someone's killing. Despite the shock, they'll try to understand the pain their father went through and what prompted him to take such extreme steps.

Will Talcott continue his father's unfinished business, or will he put an end to the chaos once and for all? We hope to get further insight in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 8, scheduled to air on MGM+, next Sunday, on September 1.

'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7 is now streaming on MGM+