'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 8 Preview: Judge Garland's dark secret twists Talcott's investigation

Talcott Garland's investigation takes a major turn after learning a shocking truth about his father in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Episode 7 of 'Emperor of Ocean Park' finally breaks down the lingering mystery that has kept fans intrigued for weeks. Until the latest episode, Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman) was running for his life from several parties interested in the arrangements he knew nothing about. With just a note left by his father before his death, he wondered what could the arrangements mean and how they were connected to Judge Oliver Garland (Forest Whitaker).

After chasing all clues, Talcott finally gets some answers from his elder brother, Addison Garland (Henry Simmons). He reveals that their father had discovered who killed Abby, while making a far bigger revelation. Judge Garland had them killed, Addison revealed.

What to expect from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 8?

Judge Garland's secret not only shocks Mariah (Tiffany Mack) and Talcott, but also unpacks several elements of the ongoing mystery. As the show finally gains momentum, here's everything you can expect in next episode.

1) Who killed Abby Garland?

'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 7 ended with a flashback of the night from the year 2003 when Abby was killed. A young boy and a girl hit Abby and then left her to die on the road.

While the episode didn't explicitly revealed their identity, it appears to be Jovan and his girlfriend whom we saw earlier at the arcade. From what it appears, Jovan Trellis and Bethany Derry, were behind the wheels that hit Abby. These are the same characters who died in the hit-and-run and Judge Garland attended their funerals even though he didn't share a close bond with their families. We hope to get more clarity about Abby's killers in the upcoming episode.

2) Who helped Judge Oliver Garland avenge Abby's death?

Up ahead, we'll get a glimpse of how Judge Oliver Garland tracked down Abby's killer and what prompted him to plan a revenge. Due to the failing justice system, he might have decided to take things in his own hands, which would impact how the Garland siblings feel about their father.

Given Jack Ziegler's (Torrey Hanson) close friendship with Judge Garland and his own criminal past, it's possible that Jack played a crucial role in helping the Judge exact his revenge.

3) Will Talcott finally learn about the arrangements?

Though the mystery around Judge Garland's scrapbook has been unfolded, Talcott is yet to find out what the arrangements could mean. For now, we only know that Jack Ziegler isn't the only one who's interested in finding out about the arrangements.

An anonymous party hired Foreman, and another enlisted Maxine to gather information about the arrangements. Could these parties be aware of Judge Garland's revenge plot? Was the Judge being blackmailed? And who can help Talcott escape this life-threatening mess? There are plenty of questions, but the answers might take a bit longer to unfold.

When and how to watch 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 8?

MGM+ is following a weekly release pattern for Grantham Coleman and Forest Whitaker's show. As per the schedule, 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 8 will release next Sunday, September 1.

MGM+ is following a weekly release pattern for Grantham Coleman and Forest Whitaker's show. As per the schedule, 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 8 will release next Sunday, September 1.