'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 10 Preview: Talcott Garland's quest for arrangements to end with a bang

While battling for his life, Talcott Garland has to find the arrangements in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' before it's too late

Contains spoilers for 'Emperor of Ocean Park'

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Sherman Payne, the creator of 'Emperor of Ocean Park', has dragged the mystery behind arrangements for far too long. For nine episodes, viewers and the show's protagonist have been scratching their heads, trying to uncover what the arrangements are!

While 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 9 finally offers a hint to viewers, Talcott Garland (Grantham Coleman) is yet to solve the mystery. When one of his enemies threatens him, he devises a plan to hand over fake arrangements. McDermott, the fake FBI agent, who had allegedly died in a car explosion in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 3, reappears and steals the keys to a locker containing the fake arrangements. He then fires a bullet at him but Maxine retaliates him. The gunshot leaves Talcott severely injured.

What to expect from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 10?

Talcott and Mariah's harrowing journey will come to a close in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 10. But before that, they will have to face further dangers and hard-to-swallow-revelations. If you are waiting for the release of the finale episode, here's the breakdown of all the things you can expect.

1. Search for arrangements will finally conclude

Grantham Coleman as Talcott Garland in 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

Even in Episode 9 of 'Emperor of Ocean Park', Talcott and Mariah Garland (Tiffany Mack) remain clueless about the arrangements. However, as they have found Lisa and her boyfriend's grave, it’s only a matter of time before they uncover the truth.

For now, several parties want the arrangements for reasons best known to them. It would be intriguing to see who gets them and how the story would end with Jack Ziegler (Torrey Hanson).

2. Talcott and Kimmer to decide their future

Paulina Lule as Kimmer in a still from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

Talcott and Kimmer's relationship has been rocky since the beginning of the show. Talcott’s suspicions that Kimmer (Paulina Lule) was having an extramarital affair were not without merit.

However, it wasn't her boss Jerry she was having an affair with. Episode 9 revealed that Kimmer was involved with one of Talcott's students who interned at her firm for a brief time. It was only due to her nomination that she ended the affair, as she wanted to avoid a workplace sex scandal. Talcott's wounds are still fresh and he may not forgive his wife for cheating on him. In the finale episode, we expect them to reflect on the future of their marriage while also considering what’s best for their son.

3. Mariah Garland will finally get a closure

Tiffany Mack as Mariah in a still from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

Mariah had a tough time accepting that her father, Judge Oliver Garland (Forest Whitaker) died of a heart attack. Despite her strong suspicions of foul play, it was ultimately confirmed that he had indeed died from natural causes.

Mariah is still grieving, and uncovering the truth about Oliver's death might be the key to helping her heal. Additionally, she's grappling with a shocking revelation about her father—that he caused the deaths of two teenagers to seek revenge for Abby's death. Once someone she held in the highest regard, Mariah now questions whether her father was truly as ethical and morally righteous as he claimed to be.

When and how to watch 'Emperor of Ocean Park' Episode 10?

Forest Whitaker in a still from 'Emperor of Ocean Park' (@mgm+)

MGM+ drops a fresh episode of 'Emperor of Ocean Park' every Sunday. As per the schedule, Episode 10 will release on September 15, exclusively on MGM+. The upcoming episode will mark the end of the show.

Currently, nine episodes of Forest Whitaker starrer are available to stream on MGM+. Membership of the platform comes at $6.99 a month or $58.99 a year.