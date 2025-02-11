Ellen DeGeneres' nasty questions to Johnny Depp explain why she was 'kicked out of show business'

Depp appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2017 to promote 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' when he was forced to reveal his deepest desires.

Ellen DeGeneres has time and again let curiosity get the best of her, pushing the boundaries of what's appropriate. For instance, she once put Johnny Depp in a quandary with her racy trivia questions. Depp appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2017 to promote 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' when he was forced to reveal his deepest desires on the 'hot seat' segment. "What is the favorite part of your body favorite?" DeGeneres inquired. Embarrassed, Depp gestured toward the back of his head. "Uh uh back there the back of your head," the comedian prompted. "Do you like your a--?" the talk show host prodded the 'Jeanne du Barry' actor for a reaction. "Wow", Depp hesitated in shock before acknowledging, "Mhm I accept it."

DeGeneres then moved on to his favorite swear word, which Depp answered was 'Bullocks'. The television host subsequently veered the conversation toward the 'City of Lies' actor's sex life. She asked, "What is the strangest place you've hooked up with someone." The Golden Globe winner was dumbfounded, but answered, "Wow, trunk the trunk of a car." Pressing her luck, DeGeneres asked, "Out of all your co-stars who's the best kisser." 'Javier Bardem,' Depp shot back, referring to his 'Pirates of the Caribbean' co-star.

Johnny Depp at the 'Jeanne Du Barry' press conference on May 17, 2023, in Cannes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo)

Fans however weren't too thrilled with DeGeneres' line of questioning. "I can't believe anyone would abuse this man...he is so likable and mellow," a viewer opined. "He talks slow because he's thoughtful... I think most people expect a quick answer but Johnny is a little different from most people... he's a genuine guy," a fan gushed. "I really appreciate how he 'keeps it clean' not answering controversial questions about his personal life. Respect," echoed another. "He is so uncomfortable it's kinda adorable," another noted.

DeGeneres, once a household name, was known to put her A-list celebrities in a fix with her 'burning questions'. From interrogating Sean 'Diddy' Combs about the "craziest place [he] had s--" to pressing comedian Amy Schumer on the body part her spouse loves the most. DeGeneres once also asked Sandra Bullock to pick a co-star she would want to make love to. The list goes on. Similarly, Jennifer Lopez was also visibly uncomfortable when asked, "What is your favorite body part on A-rod?" a reference to her then-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

In May 2022, DeGeneres' legacy as a television host ended after she was accused of cultivating a 'toxic' work culture. According to The Guardian, the veteran comedian later argued that she was canceled from the show business for being 'mean'. She said, “The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news." The show never recovered from the scrutiny surrounding DeGeneres's treatment of her celebrity guests and her alleged self-centered behavior with staff. “I just hated the way the show ended. I love that show so much and I just hated that the last time people would see me was that way,” she concluded.