Jennifer Lawrence opens up about humiliating auditions where she was made to stand and asked to lose 15 pounds in 2 weeks.

Hollywood has never been easy on newcomers, especially when you are all by yourself and have no godfather. While the glitz and glamor of Tinseltown has young artists dreaming big, the toxic beauty standards and humiliating casting calls are a harsh reality check for many. Over the years many stars have spoken out about the dark side of the entertainment business. One such star is Jennifer Lawrence, who opened up about an audition that left her utterly humiliated.

Jennifer Lawrence at world premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

Lawrence, who made her big screen debut in the 2008 drama film 'Garden Party,' shared a traumatizing experience in a 2017 interview with People at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event. She recalled, "When I was much younger and starting out, I was told by producers of a film to lose 15 pounds in two weeks." Lawrence also shared how she was made to stand naked in a lineup by a female producer. As per FandomWire, she explained, "During this time a female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me. We are standing side by side with only tape covering our privates."

The harrowing experience did not end there. After the audition lineup, she was asked by the female producer to use her naked photos as motivation to lose weight. Things kept getting worse from here on, as when Lawrence confronted a male producer about the degrading comments, she received an even more bizarre response. She shared, "He said he didn’t know why everyone thought I was so fat; he thought I was ‘perfectly f**kable."

The 'Hunger Games' star once also admitted that her relationship with 'Mother!' director, Darren Aronofsky, was 'unhealthy'. Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live,' she confessed to being confused by the film, despite dating the director. When asked how well she understood it, she joked, "Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffNotes. So, five. Or four?" Host Andy Cohen was surprised, responding, "Four?! Wow, okay, that's not high." Lawrence playfully added, "But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!" When Cohen quipped, "F** the director?" she laughed and confirmed, "Yeah!" Lawrence has since carved a name for herself in the film industry and also won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 'Silver Linings Playbook.'

She was sadly not the only one who had to endure harassment. 'James Bond' girl, Naomie Harris also once opened up about a degrading experience, as per USA Today. The Oscar-nominated actress shared how a 'huge, huge star' put his hand up her skirt during an audition. What shocked Harris most was the silence in the room. She recounted, "The casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was—he is—such a huge star."