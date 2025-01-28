Ellen DeGeneres' stunt to make Mariah Carey confirm her pregnancy is still disturbing years later

While DeGeneres may have bid farewell to her show, her past will continue to haunt her as a resurfaced clip grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons.

There was a time when Ellen DeGeneres was one of the most prominent names in the talk show world. However, it all came crashing down when allegations of misconduct mounted against the star. Despite delivering 19 successful seasons, the curtains were pulled on the popular show in 2022, following allegations of a toxic work environment that led to an internal investigation. While DeGeneres may have bid farewell to her beloved show, it looks like her past will continue to haunt her as a resurfaced clip recently grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Ellen DeGeneres at the Premiere Of Netflix's 'Green Eggs And Ham' at Hollywood American Legion in Los Angeles, California. (ImageSource: FilmMagic | Photo by Gregg DeGuire)

The 2008 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' clip featured Mariah Carey. DeGeneres can be seen attempting to address rumors about Carey's pregnancy, who at that time had recently tied the knot with Nick Cannon, as per Unilad. Despite Carey trying to avoid the topic, warning, "Don’t discuss that," DeGeneres encouraged the 'Obsessed' singer to drink champagne to prove she was not.

In response, Carey exclaimed, "I can’t believe you did this to me, Ellen. This is peer pressure. What Ellen is doing...is peer pressure." Reluctantly, Carey took a small sip, prompting DeGeneres to exclaim, "You're pregnant!" Despite the audience’s laughter and cheers, Carey remained tight-lipped, saying, "I didn't say that." Carey at the time was indeed pregnant but tragically experienced a miscarriage after the interview. She later welcomed twins with Cannon before they split in 2014.

Dang Ellen Degenerous asked Mariah Carey if she was pregnant & when Mariah refused to answer she brought out champagne to coerce her into revealing it. Mariah had a miscarriage a week later & had to announce that since Ellen had forced her to reveal the pregnancy. Smh — I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) August 24, 2020

Fans were obviously not amused by DeGeneres, and many openly called out the Emmy Award winner for her insensitive behaviors. A viewer slammed, "It’s not about a problem with alcohol. Just that she was forced to announce her pregnancy early because of Ellen." Another echoed, "Ellen is the devil." Similarly, a netizen penned, "She was clearly very bothered at that moment, and rightfully so."

It’s not about a problem with alcohol. Just that she was forced to announce her pregnancy early because of Ellen — 💎🥶 // Fan Acc (@britneyxmariah) August 15, 2020

In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Why are people so f*****g nosey when it comes to women and their pregnancy? If she wants you to know... she'll TELL you..." Another agreed, "The utter disrespect and disregard for her privacy. Messed up!" Echoing the sentiment, a person penned, "Ellen has been a piece of s**t for so long and got away with it because she's White. I hate it here." Another bluntly agreed, "Ellen is literally the worst; there are so many examples of her microaggressions towards POC guests on her show too and she's gotten away with it for years, absolutely disgusting."

Why are people so fucking nosey when it comes to women & their pregnancy? If she wants you to know.. She’ll TELL you.. 🙄 — Aamyko (@Aamyko) September 3, 2020

Carey later opened up about her discomfort during her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in a 2020 interview with Vulture and described the situation as 'extremely uncomfortable.' The singer said, "I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage." She added, "An empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do?" While she avoided harsh criticism of DeGeneres, Carey admitted, "I didn’t enjoy that moment."