'Earth Abides' Episode 2 Preview: Ish William's encounter with another survivor could change everything

Based on George R Stewart's book of the same name, 'Earth Abides' is set against a dystopian world

Contains spoilers for 'Earth Abides'

Todd Komarnicki's creative brainchild 'Earth Abides' finally made its big debut, with Episode 1 familiarising viewers with the new reality where most of the human race has been wiped out from the face of the Earth. Based on George R Stewart's 1949 classic novel, 'Earth Abides', Episode 1 introduces Ish Willimas (Alexander Ludwig), a geologist whose world turns upside down following a mysterious pandemic wiping out most of the human population.

In search of more fellow humans, Ish encounters two survivors but soon leaves the duo after realizing their unfortunate plans. However, soon loneliness takes over Ish, and his mental health starts to take a hit. Nevertheless, as Ish is about to lose hope, he makes an astonishing discovery, which will eventually change his fate.

Ish Williams finds a new ray of hope in 'Earth Abides' Episode 1

Alexander Ludwig in 'Earth Abides' (MGM+/@michaelcourtney)

One would think that following the tragic demise of his parents, along with most of humanity, Ish's world would crumble down; however, the geologist kept his optimism paramount and decided to give life another chance. In this quest, he also meets two survivors, Ann (Leah Gibson) and Milton, in Las Vegas. However, upon discovering that the duo, who are struggling with the guilt of being the survivors when their loved ones died, are going to kill themselves, Ish realizes he must go.

Back at home, Ish continues to live with his dog, but as the day passes, the grim reality of loneliness weighs down on him. Regardless, Ish's star finally shines bright when he discovers smoke coming from a house. While normally one would have panicked at the site of flames engulfing the house, here, Ish is ecstatic, given there are chances of a fellow human seeking companionship living near to him.

Ish Williams to find new clues in 'Earth Abides' Episode 2

Jessica Frances Dukes in 'Earth Abides' (MGM+/@michaelcourtney)

While Ish does have an idea that the government's failure to combat the diseases is to blame for the annihilation of the majority of the population, he has yet to uncover the cause of the pandemic. It could be possible that this new survivor may have some key information about this, which could assist Ish in understanding the gravity of the situation better. Furthermore, the discovery of a new survivor will also lead Ish to finally have someone to talk to, as the man is craving human interactions for his own sanity.

It could be possible that this new survivor is none other than Emma (Jessica Frances Dukes), who is facing similar issues to Ish. If you go by the source material, Emma and Ish will end up as a couple, and together the duo will decide to rebuild the civilization with the help of other survivors. Now, with the slow start from Episode 1, I am sure things will soon pick up in the next episodes and the discovery of the new survivor is just the beginning of it.

When and how to stream 'Earth Abides' Episode 2?

A still from 'Earth Abides' (MGM+/@michaelcourtney)

'Earth Abides' Episode 2 will make its premiere on Sunday, December 8 on MGM+. The Episode titled 'The Space Between' is written by Karen Janszen, and Bronwen Hughes is on the directing helm.

MGM+ is a pay television network and OTT streaming platform that requires a subscription to watch. You can subscribe to MGM+ through a Prime Video account, where a monthly subscription costs $14.99. In addition, you can also go with the MGM+ app, where after signing up, you can automatically stream MGM+'s content.

'Earth Abides' trailer