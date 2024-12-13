‘DWTS’ star Brooks Nader’s bold confession takes everyone by surprise

‘DWTS’ star Brooks Nader admitted that she turned to the controversial drug but stopped taking it after a while

'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Brooks Nader opened up about her use of Ozempic, a medication originally developed for type 2 diabetes but which has gained widespread attention due to its effects on weight loss. She started taking the drug when it gained popularity, although she wasn’t thrilled when her sisters announced it to the world in a playful TikTok video. "My sisters ratted me out, which they're in huge trouble for," she said in an interview with 'DailyMail.com'. Despite some backlash from online critics who claimed she didn't need to take the medication, Nader admitted, "I liked it, I can't lie."

However, Nader stopped taking Ozempic while competing on 'DWTS' due to the physical toll it was taking. She explained that the combination of the show’s demanding schedule and the fatigue caused by the medication made it impossible for her to continue. "It was so taxing on your physical body, and it makes you so tired," she said. While she's focused on maintaining her health through exercise and a balanced lifestyle for now, Nader hinted she might consider using the drug again in the future, adding, "Never say never." While some are praising her honesty, others are questioning her decision to take a weight-loss medication despite her already slim figure.

‘DWTS’ star Brooks Nader reveals her workout routine for toned abs

Brooks Nader has revealed her go-to workout routine that keeps her in top shape. She credits the high-energy activity not only for helping her stay toned but also for boosting her mood. "Boxing really keeps my endorphins going," Brooks told 'DailyMail.'

When Brooks first started her modeling career, she believed that losing weight was key to achieving success. However, that perspective shifted when she began working with Sports Illustrated. The brand empowered her by shifting the focus from fitting a specific size to becoming the "best version" of oneself.

‘DWTS’ star Brooks Nader reveals her go-to workout routine (@brooksbader/Facebook)

‘DWTS’ star Brooks Nader says she’s ‘blessed’ to have Gleb Savchenko

Brooks Nader has expressed her gratitude for having Gleb Savchenko in her life. Speaking about their partnership on 'DWTS' Season 33, she shared how much she admires the professional dancer, emphasizing qualities beyond his looks. "His appearance is the least interesting thing about him," Brooks revealed to LifeandStyle. She praised Gleb for being hardworking, caring, and deeply admirable, describing their connection as something special.

Despite rumors of a romantic relationship, Brooks admitted that their dynamic remains undefined, saying, "I tell everybody this all the time: I'm also confused." Recently divorced, Brooks is navigating her single life while appreciating her bond with Gleb.