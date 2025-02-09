Drew Barrymore’s wildest interview moment has fans wondering how Kathryn Hahn sat through it

Drew Barrymore’s bizarre interview style is under scrutiny again as a resurfaced clip with Kathryn Hahn makes rounds

Drew Barrymore fans are still surprised by how she interacted with actress Kathryn Hahn during an interview on her talk show nearly two years ago. In an old clip that resurfaced in January 2025, the 49-year-old host jumped out of her seat, got on her knees, and crawled toward Kathryn, 51, after saying she could watch her "do anything."

this happened on NATIONAL TELEVISION???? pic.twitter.com/q6ZGZPHecf — delaney (@danversguardian) January 16, 2025

As she got closer, Drew stood up and lifted her right leg over Kathryn, making the Marvel star fall back in her chair. With her leg still up, Drew pulled up her trousers to show her bare calf, which Kathryn happily touched. "By the way, I shaved my legs," Drew announced. "I shaved!" "I've not, so we can compare," Kathryn replied and started rolling up her pants too. Although this episode aired in April 2023, the moment has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with many people shocked that it happened on daytime TV, Daily Mail reported.

After they touched each other's legs, Drew told Kathryn, "By the way, touching your leg, you are shaved." Kathryn replied, "Okay that's good to know. There's a little bit, but it's fine."

Drew then asked, "Do you shave often?" "No," Kathryn answered. "It took me three months to finally get to shave," Drew admitted. "I feel like I had a full blown movie makeover just by that." Kathryn agreed, adding, "Me too. Because I have been deep in it work wise, clothes have been covering all that part of my body. "It's the last thing I think about, and it has been so liberating. "I know summer is around the corner but right now I'm like... honestly I shaved for you not knowing what I was gonna be wearing."

Many fans were shocked by Drew's move, as one shared, "Watched her 'new Hollywood Squares' game last night. should've been canceled by the first commercial," another shared, "Someone finally matched her freak." "The way she doesn’t even flinch when Drew initially starts stroking her legs, so real," wrote one fan. "Oh their made for each other boundaries is nonexistent," wrote another. "There is just something so magical about daytime television," shared one user. One user commented, "I love how she leans in holds her guests’ hands and stares into their eyes. Feels really intimate like when you’re having coffee and gossiping with your girlfriends. I need that in my life."

However, Barrymore recently spoke about a viral moment from 'The Drew Barrymore Show' where Martha Stewart playfully pushed her away during an interview. The clip, which quickly spread on social media, had some people questioning whether Stewart was rude to Barrymore, who cleared the misunderstanding. She explained that Stewart was "just teasing" and that there was no bad blood between them. She added, "I've never been able to say this before with confidence, but I think I can now: I think Martha really does like me. And I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it," as reported by Entertainment Weekly.