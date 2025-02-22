Drew Barrymore reveals her ‘sexiest’ kiss was with a female star in the ‘90s: "It did involve..."

Drew Barrymore just made every ‘90s kid’s dream come true with her ‘sexiest’ kiss confession

Drew Barrymore once revealed that she shared the “sexist” kiss with none other than Chloë Sevigny back in the ’90s. On an October 3, 2024, episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 49-year-old actress said she and Sevigny, also 49, had an “intimate” moment in a bathroom at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles almost 30 years ago. Barrymore explained that they had a long dinner together, discussing a story she was passionate about. That story later became the film 'Boys Don’t Cry', in which Sevigny starred and was nominated for an Academy Award.

“We actually have a trivia question based on this,” Barrymore told the audience. “I thought I would turn our intimate fun moment in the Sunset Marquis into a trivia question for someone.” She then picked an audience member and said they could win $1,000 if they guessed correctly. “We shared something in the bathroom in the ‘90s. What was it?” she asked. “Was it A. lipstick B. Toilet Paper or C. A Kiss?” When the audience member guessed lipstick, Barrymore said she was close but not quite right. “Well, it did involve lipstick,” she said. Sevigny laughed and added, “It was the ‘90s!” Barrymore then confirmed, “It was the ‘90s. It was a kiss. We were quite free.” The two actresses giggled as the audience reacted.

She described the moment as “the sexiest, cutest, most [meow].” Even though the audience members didn’t guess correctly, Barrymore still gave them the $1,000 prize. “Go out and buy a bunch of lipsticks, okay?” she joked. Barrymore often shares fun stories from her past on her talk show. In March 2023, she reunited with her former 'Charlie's Angels' co-star, Lucy Liu, and they reminisced about a playful incident from over two decades ago.

During an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Barrymore mentioned she had been searching for some old photographs. She told Liu, "I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie's in my dressing room." Liu responded, "I have them. I do, of course. And you look gorgeous, as you still do. And you're so natural and, you know, playful and having a great time." Liu added, "I have a series of portraits of so many people; with and without clothes on, guys," Unilad reported.

Actress Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu attends the Royal charity premiere of their new movie "Charlie's Angels" in London's Leicester Square November 22, 2000 in London, England. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by UK Press/Liaison)

The actresses reflected on their time filming 'Charlie's Angels' (2000) and its sequel 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' (2003). They also recalled the rigorous training schedule, which involved eight hours a day, five days a week. Barrymore praised Liu's dedication, saying, "You and Crispin [Glover], you were both so dedicated." She then admitted, "Me and Cameron [Diaz] were so naughty sometimes." Liu humorously responded, "What? She was so good. You weren't." Barrymore conceded, "It's true. I'm just a naughty girl," as per the People.