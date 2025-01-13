“Don’t run much of a democracy”: Sheridan’s candid words hit differently after Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ exit

Sheridan’s past comments about the way he operates the show’s set have come under fire following Kevin Costner’s dramatic departure.

Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind 'Yellowstone,' has long been praised for his uncompromising vision and direct approach to storytelling. However, Sheridan’s past comments about the way he operates the show’s set have come under fire following Kevin Costner’s dramatic departure. As the series wrapped recently, his past reflection on his own leadership has added to an already charged farewell.

Sheridan has often been vocal about his no-nonsense attitude toward creative control. As per Fandom Wire, in an interview, he remarked, “I don’t run much of a democracy. I don’t tell people how to act, I don’t need anyone to tell me how to write.” While his confidence helped make ‘Yellowstone’ what it came to be, critics argue that such rigidity may have played a prominent role in Costner’s exit. The actor’s departure came amid scheduling conflicts and rumored creative differences. Costner, whose portrayal of patriarch John Dutton earned critical acclaim, was said to be reportedly at odds with Sheridan’s uncompromising style. Costner shared, “I do…I really do believe it [the show would go on without me]. I am not sure, but I never take the position, ‘Oh, well here’s my leverage. The show’s no good without me.’ I don’t believe that for a f—ing second. I believe it would be different.”

Costner has remained transparent about his reasons for leaving, emphasizing a complicated dynamic. According to Costner, delays in receiving scripts for Season 5’s Part 2 disturbed his schedule, especially his passion project, ‘Horizon.' An insider revealed, “How can you schedule something when there are no scripts? [Sheridan’s] doing eight other shows.” Costner expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the production team during media controversies. He said, "I was disappointed that nobody on their side...ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them.”

Costner’s departure forced prominent changes to the storyline. In the Season 5 Part 2 premiere, fans learned of John Dutton’s fate through a dramatic off-screen death— a gunshot wound plotted by his son Jamie and Sarah Atwood. Despite the contentious circumstances, Costner has no hard feelings. He shared, “I made 'Yellowstone' the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong. I did not initiate any of those things. They did. They were doing a tap dance and this poor guy was also having to write so much,” as reported by People magazine.

He added, “Thinking about 'Yellowstone,' that beloved series that I love, that I know you love. I just realized that I am not going to be able to continue, season five or into the future.” Costner’s co-stars, including Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley, expressed their admiration for the actor while acknowledging his absence.