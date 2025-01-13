Done with 'Yellowstone'? Netflix’s violent new No.1 series is being called the 'best Western in years'

The show dominated as the #1 show on Netflix, captivating audiences with its raw storytelling and deep historical roots.

Netflix’s ‘American Primeval’ has quickly become the latest sensation on the streaming platform, and is now ranked 1 on Netflix’s Top 10. This six-episode limited series is a gritty, unflinching look at life on the American frontier in 1857, and it’s not just another Western—it’s an intense journey into the brutal realities of survival. Set in the Utah Territory during one of the most turbulent periods in American history, the show opens with a horrific depiction of the Mountain Meadows Massacre real-life event that sets the stage for the violence and chaos to come. The story follows settlers, Native Americans, and outlaws who are entangled in a web of betrayal and bloodshed as they fight for survival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Primeval (@americanprimevalofficial)

The rugged guide Isaac leads Sara Rowell and her son on a hazardous journey across the no-man’s land to reconnect with her husband. It goes back to the high-level conflicts of the U.S. government, Native tribes, and struggling pioneers, telling in great detail an intense story that leaves one at the edge of their seat.

Part of the reason ‘American Primeval’ has resonated so soundly is in its commitment to authenticity. The series, from ‘The Revenant’ screenwriter Mark L. Smith, is raw and visceral in its portrayal of frontier life, intertwining historical events such as the Utah War with fictional but highly relatable characters. While it takes creative liberties, the show’s take on this particular violent chapter in history can feel deeply rooted and respectful to those affected by it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Primeval (@americanprimevalofficial)

Quick to praise the series for its unfiltered storytelling and stunning performances, audiences have eaten it up. The cast, which includes Kim Coates, Shea Whigham, and Shawnee Pourier, delivers raw, emotional portrayals that make the struggles of the characters hit very close to home. Kim Coates, who portrayed Brigham Young in the series, had all great things to say about the series’ director, Peter Berg. Speaking in an interview with Game Rant, Kim showed how much he valued Peter’s fearless, artistic approach to the series. “What Peter Berg has done with this limited series is like no other. He’s so artistic, he’s so crazy. He’s so brilliant, and he’s so unafraid to fail. He just let everybody do their job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Primeval (@americanprimevalofficial)

He explained in detail how the trust invested by Peter in the cast and crew created an amazing working environment. “He allowed me to immerse myself in Brigham Young, and for him to offer me that part was amazing. You don’t get the chance to play guys like this ever in your career.” Kim also talked about how once in a lifetime it is to play such a multifaceted historical figure as Brigham Young. No doubt, with ‘American Primeval’ currently sitting at the top of Netflix charts, it certainly seems like the hard work and collaboration really paid off for the cast and director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)



While it still received mixed reviews from critics-it boasts a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers overwhelmingly love the series, boasting an audience score of 88%. Moreover, social media fans are calling ‘American Primeval’ one of the best Westerns in years because it feels so real. For instance, the series deeply connects to family history, particularly for Derek Hinkey and his attachment to it. This is not just some role; it is in his blood. He says his skills and emotions come from “genetic memory,” meaning the experiences of his family are a part of him today. “For me, a lot of it was just genetic memory. I have a skill set, I know my craft, and I know how to go about that. There are just a lot of emotions swirling inside, going through those moments where I'm like, “This stuff really happened to my family. This is in my blood,” he told Collider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Kitsch (@yourdailykitsch)

For some viewers, the graphic scenes are difficult to watch, but the emotional depth keeps them hooked. Melding brutal action, historical weight, and deeply human stories, ‘American Primeval’ gives life anew to the Western genre. It’s a heavy watch, but it is unforgettable. Be it the historical accuracy, the characters, or just the raw intensity of the storytelling, this show is clearly one everyone’s talking about, and for a good reason.