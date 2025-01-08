Donald Trump had surprising cameos in 10 movies — how many can you remember?

While some of these roles are unforgettable each one contributes to the unique tapestry of Donald Trump’s on-screen moments

Before Donald Trump became one of the most polarizing political figures in recent history, he was a familiar face on television screens and even in cinemas. Many remember him as the host and producer of ‘The Apprentice’ or several guest appearances on popular TV shows. However, fewer people recall his iconic movie roles, ranging from brief cameos to more notable appearances. Love or despise him, it’s undeniable that his cinematic cameos are a fascinating chapter in his journey to becoming a household name.

1. Ghosts Can’t Do It

Bo Derek and Donald Trump (playing himself) in his film debut in a scene from Epic Productions 1989 classic 'Ghosts Can't Do It' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Ochs Archives)

Trump’s first film role was in the 1989 fantasy movie ‘Ghosts Can’t Do It'. Playing himself, Trump appeared in a business meeting scene with Katie Scott (Bo Derek), who receives advice from her deceased husband’s ghost. In this cameo, Trump delivered one of his most dramatic lines— “Be assured Mrs. Scott, that in this room, there are knives sharp enough to cut you to the bone. And hearts, cold enough to eat yours as hors d’oeuvre.”

2. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Arguably Trump’s most well-known film appearance, ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,’ features a brief yet memorable interaction between Trump and Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister. In the movie, Kevin, lost in New York’s Plaza Hotel (then owned by Trump), asks Trump for directions to the lobby. Trump’s reply in his classic baritone, “Down the hall and to the left.”

3. The Little Rascals

In the 1994 family comedy ‘The Little Rascals,’ Trump played one of his rare non-self roles as Waldo’s father. During his cameo, he delivers the memorable line, "You're the best son money can buy." This marked one of the few handful of times when Trump stepped outside of playing himself, adding a humorous twist to the movie’s lighthearted tone.

4. Across the Sea of Time

'Across the Sea of Time,' a 1995 movie featured Trump in a subtle cameo as a New York businessman. This lesser-known movie follows the journey of a young Russian immigrant exploring his family’s American roots through old pictures. Trump’s appearances are fleeting but reflective of his status as a prominent figure in New York.

5. Eddie

In the 1996 sports comedy 'Eddie,' starring Whoopi Goldberg, Trump once again played himself. The plot revolves around a New York Knicks fan who becomes the team’s coach. Trump’s cameo includes him taking credit for hiring Eddie, exclaiming, “Actually, hiring Eddie was my idea from the beginning.” This tongue-in-cheek moment followed his characteristic self-assurance.

6. The Associate

Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Trump on 'The View' in 2011 (Image Source: ABC)

As per SheKnows, later that year, Trump appeared alongside Whoopi Goldberg again in 'The Associate.' In this Wall Street comedy, Trump had a brief scene where he attended a dinner with the main character. While his role was small, it was another example of his tendency to pop up in films during the 1990s.

7. 54

Trump’s cameo in the 1998 movie ‘54’ might be the easiest for Trump fans to miss, as it didn’t make it to the theatrical cut. In the director’s cut of the film, he appears as a VIP patron at the iconic Studio 54 nightclub. While the movie, starring Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek, and Neve Campbell, focuses on the glitz and chaos of the 1970s disco era, Trump’s inclusion adds a touch of real-life celebrity to the mix.

8. Zoolander

One of Trump’s more memorable appearances came in the satirical comedy ‘Zoolander.’ During a red carpet scene, Trump, followed by Melania Trump, praises Ben Stiller’s titular character, exclaiming, "Without Derek Zoolander, male modeling wouldn't be what it is today." The film’s playful vibe made Trump’s cameo a subtle yet natural fit blending seamlessly with other prominent cameos.

9. Two Weeks Notice

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in the 2002 romantic comedy ‘Two Weeks Notice,’ Trump had a conversation with Hugh Grant’s character, George Wade, at a cocktail party. Intriguingly, Hugh Grant later confessed, “He played a bit part as himself in a romantic comedy I did with Sandra Bullock. But the fact is that I don’t really remember him very well. The night he came, I had a bet with Sandy that I could make the chairman of Warner Bros. cry by 9 p.m. And I was completely focused on that. It’s quite a big bet. She didn’t believe I could do it, but I did it.”

10. Marmalade

Michael Cavadias and Jill Sorensen in a still from 'Marmalade' (2004) (Image Source: Prime Video)

Trump’s last credited film appearance came in 2004 with 'Marmalade', a romantic comedy about an aging fashion model. Her death in her professional life happens as her personal life falls completely apart. This cameo marked the end of his cinematic journey, as Trump shifted focus to other endeavors (i.e. being the president of the United States of America.)