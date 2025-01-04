Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals Beth Chapman’s last words to him before her death: "Are you..."

Though she fought bravely against her illness, Beth never fully accepted the possibility of leaving her family behind.

In an emotionally packed interview with Hawaii News Now, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Duane "Dog" Chapman opened up about the heartbreaking last moments he had with his dear wife Beth Chapman, who had passed away at 51 after fighting throat cancer. With tears in his eyes, outside their home in Hawaii, Dog remembered how Beth was all about the well-being of her family till her last breath. "When she had an attack, I didn't know anything to do but say 'In Jesus' name' and hold her," Dog shared, breaking his voice. "And when I said 'In Jesus' name,' she said 'Say it again, say it more.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hawaii News Now (@hawaiinewsnow)

The final words to her family from Beth were selflessly touching. "I love you" and "Are you guys all okay? Don't worry," she told Dog and their daughters, showing her maternal instinct remained strong in her final hours. Though she fought bravely against her illness, Beth never fully accepted the possibility of leaving her family behind. The reality TV star had been admitted to Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii and medically induced into a coma over the course of her final days.

Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman during "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Sighting at the Super Regionals in Houston (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Levey)

But though he acknowledged he knew this day was perhaps expected to come, Dog stated she'd passed away unexpectedly and "really fast"—not allowing the family hardly any time to get themselves prepared for it. "It's terrible, the most terrible time in someone's life," he shared. "You kind of try to remember that you're celebrating life, but right now we're mourning the death, so it's not good," as per People.

RIP: Beth Chapman, the wife of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' has died. Her husband tweeted a goodbye to his wife. "We all love you, Beth," he said. "See you on the other side." pic.twitter.com/CDxQWkTXO1 — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) June 26, 2019

One of the most touching revelations from the Dog was how Beth had responsibly prepared for her family's life when she was gone. She had left notes—placed in his pillow, near the sink, and stored in his shaving kit. "Beth was somewhat of a control person – not from the grave but from heaven," he said with a soft laugh. "She's still telling me what to wear." Their romance, broadcasted across America on millions of televisions by the hit reality television show 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' in which the couple featured, portrayed it as a love affair of true partners. Beth's fight against cancer began back in September 2017, when a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer was made. Following the first successful treatments, the cancer recurred in November 2018 after an increasingly hard struggle.

Bounty hunter Duane "The Dog" Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) says he wants his late wife Beth to be remembered for her bravery. pic.twitter.com/kmLx4HB4gt — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 29, 2019

"One of the last things she said was 'It's a test of my faith,'" Dog remembered. "She had faith and that was it." That determination to do things her way extended to the way Beth approached treatment. "She did it her way. There are some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, 'We've never, ever, seen anything like this.'" Now, as Dog walks through their home, he is surrounded by memories. "It's just incredible when you walk alone in the bedroom and she was there two days ago," he shared tearfully. "All of her clothes were exactly where they were, her makeup, everything. We didn't prepare."

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

In his grief, however, Dog comforts himself as always with his faith. "I hope to god there is a God. I trained myself to think 'What would Jesus do?' and I hope I'm not just talking to myself," he reflected. "I hope there is a God and if there is, I'm gonna see my honey again. That's all we can do is hope," as per E! News. Beth is survived by Dog and their children: Cecily, Bonnie, Garry, and Dominic Davis. The two memorial services the family hosted to honor the life of Beth—one set up in Hawaii and another out in Colorado—allowed friends and followers everywhere to respect a favorite reality star who became dear to so many through her strength, courage, and unconditional love for her family.