Dog the Bounty Hunter shared emotional clip of Beth Chapman singing Bruno Mars days before her death

Duane shared, “She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat...”

Duane Chapman famously known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, once offered a touching tribute to his late wife, Beth Chapman, by sharing a video that encapsulates her zest for life. The emotional clip, posted on social media, flaunted Beth dancing and singing along to Bruno Mars’ ‘Perm’ in an almost empty restaurant. Her radiant energy, infectious smile, and unmistakable love for life were captured in the brief clip. Duane captioned the post, “People have asked me…What is something fans do not know about Beth… Here you go.”

The video emphasized Beth’s lively personality, a reminder of the woman who motivated so many during her courageous battle with stage II throat cancer. Beth, who passed away at 51, was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017. Despite her health challenges, she maintained a positive outlook. In her own words, she explained, “I knew I couldn’t let it take me over. I had to keep moving, every day, moving forward. That’s all you can do when you get a diagnosis like this. So I take it each day at a time. And I’ll fight it with all that I have.”

Her journey wasn’t just about surviving but enjoying and actually living in the present. Duane echoed this sentiment during a press conference, saying, “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her. One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith.’ She had faith and that was it...” Beth’s passing was a shock to her family, even as they were aware of her diagnosis. Her final moments were filled with love and faith, as reported by People magazine.

As per The Sun, Duane tearfully recalled how, during one of her attacks, he comforted her by repeating the phrase “in Jesus’ name” at her request. He revealed, "When I said 'in Jesus' name' she said, 'Say it again, say it more'.” Despite her condition, Beth’s focus remained on her family. Her last words were to assure them of her love. Duane noted, “And then she, you know, she told the girls and everybody with her mouth and stuff she said I love you guys, are you guys all okay? But she never accepted it."

Beth Chapman and Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2015 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ilya S. Savenok)

Beth’s death came just days after she was placed in a medically induced coma at Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center. Reflecting on her final days. Duane revealed she left him notes hidden throughout their home, offering him guidance and love even after her passing. Duane also shared his faith-driven hope, stating, “I loved her so much. As Lazarus lay, Jesus said he’s not dead, he’s sleepeth. My final words are Beth isn’t dead, she’s sleeping. I hope to god there is a God. I trained myself [to think] ‘What would Jesus do?’ and I hope I’m not just talking to myself. I hope there is a God and if there is, I’m gonna see my honey again. That’s all we can do is hope.”