Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed how he felt after watching late wife Beth Chapman on TV: "Wait until you…"

Duane revealed, "I don't know if I'm light in the mind but I kind of hear her. She was my good coach and I was her good coach but I kind of hear her..."

Dog the Bounty Hunter, known for his tenacity and larger-than-life personality, had been grappling with a profound sense of loss since his beloved wife, Beth Chapman, passed away from cancer. As fans tune into ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ they not only revisit the thrill of high-stakes bounty hunting but also witness an emotional journey of love, loss, and resilience. In a 2019 interview, Duane opened up about the bittersweet experience of seeing Beth on television again. He remarked, "It was great. I kind of walked away a few times just to listen to the voice. American loves Beth. She had double the fans that I had."

For Duane, these televised moments were a poignant reminder of her vibrant presence, making the grieving process all the more challenging. He shared, "I don't know if I'm light in the mind but I kind of hear her. She was my good coach and I was her good coach but I kind of hear her a lot." The season featured the couple’s final pursuits together. Supported by an elite team of hunters Duane calls “The Dirty Dozen,” the show’s high-octane missions are intertwined with the poignant reality of Bath’s absence, as reported by E! News.

Our hearts are breaking for Dog the Bounty Hunter as he exclusively reveals to ET how he's processing the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. 💔 Tonight on ET. pic.twitter.com/MhnYtnAHl7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 11, 2019

As per People magazine, despite her passing, Duane emphasized the significance of carrying on their work. He remarked, "I have to. We just don't drive by. We pull up…Now they're turning themselves in from all over the country. Even if we go to a town to get gas, we get calls. Her legacy is this first season. Wait until you get a load of Dog without Beth." Beth’s presence is not just a memory but a therapeutic anchor for Duane. He shared her agony, “I’ve already looked at some of them, OK, and I see her and I hear her and I freaking start bawling ’cause it happened. I just instantly start crying. I think it’s also therapeutic that you have those. You know, if you lose a loved one, then you have the little pictures you look at. But I have her alive in that show.”

Grief took a toll on Duane, both emotionally and physically back then. Since Beth’s passing, he had lost 17 pounds confessing, “I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full.” Despite this, he remained committed to honoring her memory. In 2019, before her Colorado memorial, Duane shared her final wishes, which included a heartfelt request for her ashes to be partially scattered and partially kept. He revealed, “She said, ‘Scatter some, leave some on the fireplace,’” he added. “Of course, when I go to heaven, she wants me in the box with her. Not my will.”

Beth Chapman and Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2015 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ilya S. Savenok)

Beth’s funeral streamed live for fans worldwide. It was a testament to her far-reaching impact. As Duane continues to explore life without her, he holds onto her guidance. He exclaimed, “I was going to do all the scattering … and then I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to throw you away! I just throw you away and start over?’ I can’t do that…”