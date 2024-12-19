Does Tammy Slaton really have smoking issue? TLC accused of showing fake struggle for ratings

Tammy Slaton opened up about how her struggles with mental health and depression have led her to drinking excessively

Rumors about '1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton vaping in secret have caused curiosity and an uproar. Many fans don't know how such a claim would be possible, given Tammy's limited mobility, her family and healthcare aides around her at all times, and the recent travels she took when she was watched at all times. Unable to drive or shop on her own, some find it hard to believe she could maintain a vaping habit without help or knowledge from those around her.

These doubts have led to accusations that TLC may have fabricated or exaggerated the situation to boost drama and ratings for the show's upcoming season. Though Tammy has struggled with addiction and substance abuse in the past, viewers have to question whether this new smoking problem is real or just a storyline manufactured by producers. Others speculate that possibly someone in her inner circle may be enabling her. For now, it remains a mystery if the claim is true or an exaggeration for the sake of reality TV as viewers continue to watch to see how this storyline unfolds on the show.

Tammy Slaton revealed her mental health pushed her into consuming alcohol

Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb. Sisters' revealed how her mental health and depression issues have pushed her to drink excessively. On the show, Tammy had a moment of vulnerability with her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, and shared how she has been suffering from severe depression, especially when she's alone. She explained how, in an effort to cope, she decided to take a break from focusing on her weight loss and instead focus on herself.



However, this break led her to engage in unhealthy behaviors, including heavy drinking. Tammy then confessed that she has been consuming up to eight bottles of liquor a week-a preoccupation that visibly raised Dr. Smith's eyebrows. He even mentioned that her drinking habit, along with other medical issues, is bringing her into "grave danger".

Tammy has had issues with alcohol (Tammy Slaton/Facebook)



Tammy Slaton’s big Florida fight was allegedly plotted by TLC

Tammy Slaton's very dramatic fight in Florida with her siblings Amy Slaton, Amanda Halterman, and Chris Combs could have been much more than a family squabble, as it is claimed that TLC was involved in the plotting of chaos. According to reports, the incident occurred during a family trip to Florida, where producers had hoped to capture moments of fun and bonding for the upcoming season of '1000-Lb. Sisters.'

But it wasn't long before things quickly escalated into a heated argument that became physical. An insider said the situation escalated to such a point that the film crew felt uncomfortable working anymore, and production was stopped for six to eight weeks. The insider also suggested that TLC might have orchestrated the volatile setup, knowing the family's history of conflicts, to create drama and boost ratings.

