Sofía Vergara gives Kevin Hart a taste of his own medicine during an awkward Graham Norton interview and fans noticed

Sofia Vergara is known for speaking her mind with zero filter, while Kevin Hart has built a reputation for his bold, often exaggerated statements. The energy was definitely high when both stars sat down together on 'The Graham Norton Show' couch in August 2024. To make things more interesting, Vergara was seen having a subtle yet telling reaction to Hart's showing off, and we truly understand where she is coming from.

Sofía Vergara attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Hart and Vergara made a memorable appearance on the British chat show alongside Jodie Comer and Alan Cumming. The moment Hart was introduced, things took an unexpected turn. As Graham Norton welcomed him to the stage, the audience erupted in applause, and the other guests joined in—except Vergara, who couldn’t help but make a noticeable face when Hart’s name was called, as per Ladbible. Later in the episode, while discussing the physically demanding action sequences in 'Lift', Hart enthusiastically described the intensity of his stunts. "A lot of stuntmen went down," he said. "Because when I do action, I'm in it, Graham. I hurt a lot of people with these."

At this point, he dramatically held up his fists and turned toward Vergara while the audience laughed along with Hart’s playful bragging. Some viewers couldn’t help but notice that Vergara appeared noticeably unimpressed. Her expression remained stoic as Hart spoke, leading fans to speculate whether she was disinterested in the story or if there was an underlying tension between the two stars. The Internet also shared their reactions to Vergara's awkward reaction to Hart's bragging under the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'The Graham Norton Show.'

A comment read, "Sofia, adjusting her dress and hair, prepping herself to roast him as only she can," while another said, "Sofia knows how to make Kevin angry." In a similar vein, a comment stated, "OMG Sofia is so hilarious with her subtle body language then says only a few words to be so funny." A fan said, "I think Vergara might be the only that can put Kevin in his place hands down." While another shared, "First it was Dwayne saying he's 3ft2 and now Sofia lol." Another comment stated, "They way sofia looking at kevin like bro cologne must be on point or he smells like money either way she looks like she kijes what she sees."

In the same episode, Vergara also joked about being relieved she didn’t have to spend time with Hart when he made a cameo on 'Modern Family' back in 2012, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. "I was lucky because I wasn't in that scene, "Vergara told host Norton as Hart sat beside her. "I didn't really see him that day; it was [Modern Family costar] Phil Dunphy. But I knew he was there in that episode. And it was great to have him in one episode — I was in 11 seasons," she joked.

"It was, you know, one of my favorite things to do in the whole world because it was like going to work with my family, and it was amazing," Vergara said about 'Modern Family'. She then took another playful jab at Hart, adding, "And that day that [Hart] went I wasn't there, so it really doesn’t make any difference in my life."