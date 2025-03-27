Emma Stone shut down a Taylor Swift question on 'Graham Norton Show' with one simple response

"We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards," Emma Stone said of her first meeting with Taylor Swift.

Emma Stone shares a close friendship with Taylor Swift! In 2023, the Oscar-winning actress appeared on an episode of 'The Graham Norton Show' to promote her comedy film 'Poor Things,' and during the episode, the talk show host Graham Norton asked Stone a bunch of questions about her longtime friendship with Swift. At one point, things took an awkward turn when Norton asked Stone, "Excuse me, but the Swifties have gone nuts because she released a song in the summer, 'When Emma Falls in Love,' and they're all saying that you're the Emma. Can you confirm or deny?" Then, Stone seemed visibly uncomfortable with the question and went on to say, "You have to ask her." Then, a baffled Norton said, "Okay, all right. I'll ask her."

Elsewhere in the episode, Norton questioned Stone, "How many times have you seen the Eras Tour now?" to which the latter responded, "Three so far." Then, Norton quipped, "I can't wait; I haven't seen any yet." Soon after, Stone's 'Poor Things' co-star Mark Ruffalo jokingly remarked, "I could see you in the background." In his response, Norton said, "That's me right there." Speaking of Stone's bonding with Swift, Norton further elaborated, "You're not just a friend. You've been friends for years," to which Emma retorted, "Since she was 17 and I was 18."

Following that, Norton asked Stone, "How did you meet?" To which Stone replied, "We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards when I was 18 in LA, and we just kept in touch ever since and we became great friends, and what was very special about the first night of her tour was I had no idea what to expect, obviously, because it was night one. It was in Phoenix, Arizona, my hometown, and Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer of 'La La Land,' was her choreographer for the tour. So it was like a bunch of lovely things all came together, and it was incredible to see."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, a reporter asked Stone, "Something that's circulating online right now that's seemingly very important to some fans out there is whether or not 'When Emma Falls in Love' is about you. So, is it true? Is it about you, or is it not? How flattered would you be if Taylor Swift wrote a song about you?" To which 'The Amazing Spiderman' actress responded, "You would have to ask her."

During an October 2015 interview with Extra, Swift revealed why she doesn't like to name names in her songs by saying, "I don't feel there is any injustice when people expand beyond my music and speculate on who certain songs might be about. I've never named names, so I feel like I still have a sense of power over what people say—even if that isn't true and even if I don't have any power over what people say about me. The fact that I've never confirmed who those songs are about makes me feel like there is still one card I'm holding."