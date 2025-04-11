‘American Idol’ judges’ jaws dropped when a contestant with Tourette’s started singing: 'You're going...'

You’ll never guess this ‘American Idol’ contestant has a health condition once she starts singing her heart out

Anilee List didn't allow her motor tics to hinder her dream career. After being diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at the age of ten, List developed a raging passion for competing on 'American Idol'. James Durbin, a season 10 contestant who finished in the fourth place despite struggling with Tourette's and Asperger's syndrome, inspired her. "I started doing music when I was really little. I was always the outgoing child who just wanted to be on stage," the Los Angeles native confessed. However, List revealed to the judges that her "ticks miraculously vanish whenever she sings." The 20-year-old then performed a heartfelt rendition of Aaron Taylor's 'Blue', which moved the judges so much that they gave her a standing ovation.

"When I was seven, I started developing some facial and motor tics, my parents started to get a little freaked out. I couldn't get my work done. I couldn't go to sleep. I just couldn't control my body at all," she admitted while talking about her physical challenges. "I didn't want to be the kid with something wrong with her," she added. While divulging her backstory, List confessed that she was obsessed with the reality show after watching her favorite idol Durbin perform. "It was season 10 of American Idol and James Durbin was on the TV," she said.

"My confidence was at a low point," she added. But after a chance meeting with the former contestant through Tourette Association of America, List revealed that her perspective changed. "I am really actively involved in the Tourette Association of America. They're actually the reason that I got to meet James and I was in shock when I first met him it was incredible," she gushed. "I had like six waves of chill," Luke Bryan reacted to her stunning on-stage presence. Katy Perry called her performance "technically flawless and beautiful." "No one needs to critique you on your voice," Bryan added before all three judges screamed, "You are going to Hollywood!"

The song creator and singer, Taylor himself, complimented the young artist, "I wrote this song over 5 years ago, but I think this is the most beautiful I've ever heard it sung. Thank you for breathing new life into it, Anilee!" Fans couldn't get enough of List either: "My mouth dropped several times!!! I’d pay money to see her perform!" a viewer wrote. "I think we found the winner! If she doesn't, I know I'll see her on the top of the charts real soon. My money's on her," a fan gushed. "That was amazing. My favorite audition in all of Idol. Wow," a netizen lauded.

Unfortunately, the Berklee College of Music student was eliminated while competing for the top 16 round, Masslive reported. “And with that, my @americanidol journey has come to an end,” she expressed gratitude by posting a lengthy message on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who voted for me and believed in me. This experience has been truly life-changing.” List has since participated in live gigs and composed solo tracks, she also acted in the Oscar-nominated coming-of-age film "CODA".