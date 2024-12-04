Disney's new 'Snow White' trailer proves one thing beyond a doubt, the movie is utter tripe

Disney has just released the trailer for its upcoming live-action 'Snow White' on Tuesday, December 3, giving fans a sneak peek at the reimagining of the beloved 1937 classic. The new version promises to mix familiar elements with a fresh twist, offering a modern take on the timeless fairy tale.

Set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025, the film is already creating excitement. With a talented cast and an experienced creative team, Disney aims to bring this iconic story to life in a whole new way to the younger generation for a new experience and the older for a trip down memory lane.

What is 'Snow White' about?

This version of 'Snow White' goes beyond the traditional tale of 'happily ever after.' The story focuses on Snow White’s journey of courage and growth as she escapes the clutches of her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen.

Rachel Zegler, known for her role in West Side Story, brings strength and emotion to Snow White, showing her as more than just a damsel in distress. Gal Gadot takes on the role of the Evil Queen, who is more than just a traditional villain. Her intense performance is set to give the film a darker, more emotional edge.

The seven dwarfs are back, offering Snow White a safe haven in their forest cottage. But in this version, they’re not just comedic sidekicks they play a bigger role in helping Snow White find her strength and courage to stand up against the Queen.

Who stars in 'Snow White'?

Rachel Zegler stars as Snow White. Gal Gadot, best known for playing Wonder Woman, steps into the Evil Queen’s shoes, delivering an elegant and menacing performance. The cast also includes Andrew Burnap, Martin Klebba, and Ansu Kabia in key supporting roles. The film is directed by Marc Webb, known for 500 Days of Summer and 'The Amazing Spider-Man'. The screenplay is written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson and seems like a fresh but respectful take on this beloved classic.

Fans bash Disney over 'Snow White's horrible trailer

Many fans don't seem to like Disney's new take on 'Snow White' with the Youtube comments section being flooded with hate comments. One user wrote, "If i saw this movie on a plane. I would still walk out," while another commented, "This movie only has a chance of being great if the Evil Queen wins!" "This haircut is the true villain," wrote one fan.

One fan took a jab at Disney saying, "11, 000 likes to 117,000 dislikes, or in other words, a Disney film in 2024." A user shared, "It warms my heart how the left and right have put aside their personal differences and agree that this movie s***s."

'Snow White' trailer

