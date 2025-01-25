Before the 'Yellowstone' success, Taylor Sheridan played a dark role in a series not many remember

Taylor Sheridan scored it big with a significant cameo in a highly celebrated long-running 'CSI' series.

Before hitting it out of the park as a screenwriter and director, Taylor Sheridan had tried his hand at acting. His appearance in a long-running 'CSI' series dates back to this period. However, he couldn't crack the code to success. Fortunately, his career switch paid off, and Sheridan secured his position in the Hollywood galore.

Taylor Sheridan during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023, in Indio, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Monica Schipper)

Sheridan made an appearance on the police procedural drama series 'CSI: NY,' which aired in January 2006. He took on the character of Joel Banks, who is initially portrayed as having little connection to the victim's death, as per MovieWeb. However, as the investigation unfolded, a darker side of Joel's life was unveiled, which was far from a legitimate businessman selling handbags. Joel's evil intentions were exposed. He was a drug dealer who had left some of his product in a bag purchased by the victim's roommate. It turned out that when Joel was unable to recover his drugs, he killed the roommate. Sheridan made a comeback to the 'CSI' universe when he took on the role of Evan Peters in 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

This is not the only time when Sheridan made an appearance in a popular franchise. The creator previously made a brief appearance on 'Star Trek: Enterprise' as well in the episode 'Chosen Realm,' which was aired in 2004, as per Slashfilm. Although Sheridan plays a minor character, Jareb, in the episode, as the writer gained international fame, the role character piqued the interest of fans.

The plotline follows a crew of the Enterprise rescuing a group of Triannons, a religious sect led by Pri'Nam D'Jamat (played by Conor O'Farrell). The Triannons' faith fuels a conflict as D'Jamat seizes control of the Enterprise to advance weaponry and fight a holy war on their home planet. In response, Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) engages in a strategic battle to reclaim the ship.

The episode explored themes of religious extremism and doubts among the zealots. Jareb, played by Sheridan, briefly appears in the episode and is seen operating the Enterprise's science station. Sheridan's character never appeared in any expanded universe material and isn’t followed up in later 'Star Trek' universe, like 'Star Trek: Lower Decks.'

While Sheridan may have failed to make his acting dreams come true, the writer did cause chaos in his hit shows. Sheridan made his first cameo in his 2016 film 'Hell or High Water,' which was followed by the 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883,' as reported by ScreenRant. The creator also appeared as Cody Spears in 'Lioness' Season 2, which gained him significant applause. However, Sheridan's character Travis Wheatley in 'Yellowstone' is one of the most hated characters in the renowned universe, with many fans keeping their fingers crossed to not see the man again.