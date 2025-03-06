Resurfaced clip shows Wendy Williams warning Diddy’s ex-GF about him years ago: "He can hire a..."

Wendy Williams has never shied away from calling out Diddy, but a resurfaced clip shows her eerily warning his ex about his power

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised.

Wendy Williams was always known for speaking her mind without hesitation. Nearly a decade ago, she commented on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged troubling behavior, warning his ex-girlfriend about the possibility of abuse. In a turn of events, Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2024. Now, a resurfaced clip from 'The Wendy Williams Show' in 2015 has gained attention following Combs' arrest. In the video, Williams discussed one of his many breakups with Cassie Ventura. At the time, Williams expressed concern for Ventura’s safety, noting that she was reportedly trying to avoid crossing paths with Combs after their split. However, Williams pointed out how difficult that would be due to his influence.

"You know, my thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene," Williams said in the December 14, 2015, episode. She continued, "He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room.’” Williams admitted that she was already a paranoid person, but dating someone like Combs would only make her more anxious. “To know somebody could actually swoop down on me in the middle of nothing would scare the bejesus out of me! It would, it would,” she said.

For the unversed, in November 2023, Ventura reportedly filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of rape and physical abuse. However, they settled the case out of court just one day later. Although Combs denied the accusations, a 2016 video later surfaced showing him physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel, according to Entertainment Weekly. The couple, who had been in an on-and-off relationship for 11 years, officially parted ways in 2018. Williams and Combs had a long-standing feud, with Williams previously accusing him of being involved in her firing from her radio job in 1998. In her book 'The Wendy Williams Experience', she claimed he attempted to "ruin her career." She wrote, “The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don’t hate him,” as per Fox News.

Despite their history, the two appeared to be on better terms when Combs appeared on 'The Wendy Williams Show' in 2017, which Williams described as a "full circle moment." Since Williams’ diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia became public, she has maintained a low profile and has not commented on Combs' arrest, until October 2024, when she spoke out about Combs and the sex crime allegations against him, as reported by Page Six.

Wendy Williams attends the 2019 40th Annual NYWIFT Muse Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Manny Carabel)

In an interview with The Daily Mail on October 1, Williams claimed she had long known about Combs' behavior. “What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’” she said. Referring to the 2016 footage of Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura, she added, “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific. But now you have to think, 'How many more times? How many people? How many more women?' It’s just so horrible.” Williams and Combs have a history of conflict, with allegations that Combs had her fired from Hot 97 in 1998, as claimed by Charlamagne Tha God and Combs’ former bodyguard, Gene Deal, People reported.