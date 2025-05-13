'American Idol' viewers stunned as 'annoying' contestant makes top 3 over stronger fan favorites

One viewer said, "It would make me so sad, lol. I mean, I wish him the absolute best in his career, but above Gabby or Jamal?"

'American Idol' revealed its top 3 finalists on the May 12 episode of 'Disney Nights.' Each contestant performed two songs under the mentorship of Lin-Manuel Miranda; however, contestants John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix were the chosen trio, while Slater Nalley and Thunderstrom Artis were sent packing. Foster, who sang 'The Bear Necessities' and 'Rainbow Connection,' garnered praise from judges. As he wrapped up, Luke Bryan said he's got "the thing," while Carrie Underwood commented, "This was so fun," and Lionel Richie said he had a certain "likability." However, despite his best efforts, Foster seems to have failed to impress the fans.

Expressing their dismissal of seeing Foster in the top 3 finalists, one fan tweeted, "John is so annoying. I don’t think he sang a song all year. The finale should be Slater, Jamal, and Breanna." Even on Idol's Instagram post of the episode, one fan wrote, "John over Slate, huh? Ok...real happy about Breanna and Jamal, though." Another wished Artis had cut, "Thunderstorm should be in the top 3. He is insanely talented! He never missed and killed it every week!"

John is so annoying. I don’t think he “sang” a song all year. Finale should be Slater, Jamal and Breanna — Baseball History Through Stats and Pics (@RobBballHistory) May 13, 2025

One 'American Idol' viewer posted on Reddit, "It would make me so sad, lol. I mean, I wish him the absolute best in his career, but above Gabby or Jamal??? That’s beyond me." Another added, "I would quit watching Idol. I grew up on classic country music. It’s my absolute favorite, and he is singing some of my favorite songs, but I don’t think his voice is that good. Floored by how he’s so popular. I almost always root for any of these singers as my number one. Slater is 100x more talented." The third pointed out, "Nice guy, nice voice, but not winning material for me. I would like Jamal, Gabby, Slater, or even Breanna over him. Hell, even Mattie."

With the 'American Idol' finale just at hand, the stakes are getting higher, and fans are watching every move. One contestant standing firm in his ritual is Foster, who never hits the stage without his iconic hat. Foster once revealed in an interview with The Advocate a special reason he wears the hat on stage. "You'll see me a couple, maybe one or two times, without my guitar (it happened Sunday night). But my hat stays on always."

He added, "I don't usually wear it very much outside of the stage, but when I'm onstage, I've had that hat on for—it's going to be three years in July — every single performance, and for virtually every single performance, I've had that hat on since my very first gig. So there's no way I can go on that stage without it." Will Foster’s hat still be lucky enough to make him the winner, or will other stand-out performers, Breanna Nix and Jamal Roberts, steal the 'American Idol' trophy this season? We will only find that out after a couple of sleepless nights before the finale, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 18, as reported by USA Today.