'The Voice' just dropped two powerhouse mentors for the Playoffs — and fans never saw that coming

Last month, the permanent coaches took the guidance of battle advisors to prep their teams.

'The Voice' season 27 will soon witness an explosion of double mentorship during the playoffs. Contestants will soon be guided by two powerhouses of the music industry. Sheryl Crow is all set to join Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé. While LeAnn Rimes will be coaching alongside John Legend and Adam Levine. While Crow has no previous expertise in being on a talent show, Rimes has already excelled as a coach on the UK and Australian versions of the reality show. As per Deadline, they will be serving as 'mega mentors' and helping the contestants get ready for the live performances by guiding them through the battle rounds.

We are so excited to announce LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow as our MEGA MENTORS for the Playoffs this season!



Don't miss #TheVoice Knockouts tonight 8/7c on @nbc and streaming on @peacocktv. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CjTKC53rzb — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 14, 2025

Last month, the permanent coaches took the guidance of battle advisors to prep their teams. Bublé got Cynthia Erivo on his team, Legend teamed up with Coco Jones, Ballerini took coaching tips from Little Big Town, and Levine paired up with Kate Hudson. "She's so annoying. She can, like, do everything," Levine said, referring to his new advice coach. "I've known Adam since high school!" Hudson retaliated, Entertainment Tonight reported. Hudson dished out in the interview that the 'Animals' hitmaker was a gifted musician. "Yeah! You know, he loved it. His first band was always playing somewhere. It's amazing to see his success and then to be here doing this with him; it feels very familiar, yet surreal at the same time," she said.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during KIIS FM's 4th Annual Jingle Ball at the Anaheim Pond on December 3, 2004 in Anaheim, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Mosenfelder)

Billboard reported that Keith Urban served as a mega mentor during season 25; the seasons before that witnessed Wynonna Judd and Reba McEntire in the main mentor role. Various other prominent music iicons,including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Usher, and James Taylor, have served as key advisors in the past. Both the new mega mentors have been successful with their respective music careers. Meanwhile, Crow released 'Evolution,' her 12th album, in 2024, and Rimes released 'God's Work ' in 2022, followed by 'God's Work Resurrected' in 2023.

Crow's career also boasts oive albums that have sold multiple platinum records. The nine-time Grammy winner's induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2023 celebrated and recognized her accomplishments. Over her career, Rimes has won two Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, and two CMA Awards. Her track 'How Do I Live' is still counted among the greatest hits. 'The Voice' remains the most streamed talent show, Nielsen reported, season clocked over 5.28 million same-day viewers, the fall edition averaged 6.57 million viewers on Mondays and 5.69 million on Tuesdays.

"It’s very hard for me to understand why I’ve had the colossal success I’ve had when I’m not the greatest singer, I’m not the greatest songwriter, I’m not the greatest bass player, guitar player, or producer," Crow told Esquire in an exclusive interview last year. On the other hand, Rimes told Billboard that she acknowledges the multiple sides of herself as an artist."I think God can mean multiple things to different people; for me, it's like insert the word love, insert the word creation," she said. "I love ithatyou're saying duality. I think that's such a great thing because people love to see multiple sides of an artist," she concluded. Both the legendary artists sound poles apart, but they will be coming together as a creative force on the show.